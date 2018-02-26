The Film and Publications Appeal Tribunal has released its reasons for changing the rating of Inxeba (The Wound) to X18 — the same rating given to hardcore pornography.

The decision means that the film was withdrawn from cinemas and can now only be watched at designated adult premises.

The decision can be appealed against directly with the minister of communications or be taken to court.

Here is the full statement on the reasons the tribunal made the decision:

"It is trite law that the appeals tribunal takes its decision after considering both submissions from the parties to the appeal‚ i.e the appellant and the respondent.

In making its decision/ruling‚ the tribunal does so guided by the fundamental principle that says all classification decisions must consider context‚ impact and the release format of the material, to be precise section 32 of the guidelines direct as follows — when considering context‚ regard must be had to the following factors:

A. The expectation of the public in general and the target market of the material.

B. The theme of the material

C. The manner in which the issue is presented

D. The literary‚ artistic‚ dramatic or educational merit of the film.

E. The apparent intention of the filmmaker as reflected in its effect.

The movie Inxeba (The Wound) is a local production in IsiXhosa language set in a bush where the initiation of boys‚ teenagers takes place. One of the initiates turns out to be a homosexual. Two of the caregivers, Xolani and Vija‚ the head actors, are also seen to be practising homosexuality. They keep their relationship secret and begin to be worried by Kwanda’s interrogative posture towards Xolani‚ his caregiver.