Celebrating the Diaspora: black history as told by four iconic men

He was, however, singing gospel and soul which, according to Malcolm X, meant he was not using his power for his peoples’ progress. Clay was struggling with his new-found Muslim faith.

Ngcobo says the script plays with the men’s celebrity status, while raising the concerns of the civil rights movement at the time. He has assembled a powerful cast of young actors, all of them drama graduates. Ngcobo brought in specialists like Iris Dawn Parker and Dorothy Ann Gould to help with the American accents, and Gregory Maqoma to choreograph fights and guide the cast on their movements.

"I have never believed that a director can work in isolation," he says, also noting longtime collaborators Nadya Cohen (design) and Wesley France (lighting).

He wants the Market Theatre to be the destination of story telling. "It’s never been about black or white or particular constituencies. I curate with my patron’s eyes," Ngcobo says.

"Some they will love and others not — and that’s how it should be. We can’t please everyone and do everything."

Ngcobo says he is excited about the new generation of leading men. David Johnson is perhaps best known for his role in local soapie 7de Laan, Sne Dladla was most recently Pop in King Kong, Sipho Zakwe wrote and starred in Isithunzi, Richard Lukunku is a popular TV and film actor and Lemogang Tsipa starred in Craig Freimond’s Beyond the River.

"It’s great to be in the room with such dedication and determination," he says. "I know they will honour the work every night and that’s what I’m looking for. The Market is one of the stops in their acting journey and that’s as it should be."

The cast sets the play alight. Johnson, perhaps the more experienced actor is a quiet yet determined Malcolm X who is dealing with his own demons. The silky-voiced Dladla is a soulful Cooke struggling to make an impact on his people. Lukunku is an imposing Brown who is fighting his own battles as his sporting career comes to an end and Tsipa is a naive and excitable Clay on the eve of massive celebrity.

It’s all about undertones – where they find themselves and how to manage their lives which they have little control over. There’s much jousting between the young men, but it takes a while to get to Kemp’ s message. It requires concentration to keep up with the conversation.

The music, magically rendered by Dladla, the inspired performances filled with heart and an inspired yet subtle staging, all contribute to a play that might not be explosive, but delivers.

• A Night in Miami is at The Market’s John Kani Theatre until February 25.