Watch the new J Paul Getty movie free with BusinessLIVE

In the new film All the Money in the World, acclaimed director Ridley Scott teams up with Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg to tell the dramatic story of the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the attempt by his mother to convince his famous billionaire grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, to pay the ransom.

Plummer, who plays J Paul Getty, has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.

The film opens on February 16 in South Africa but we've got a sneak preview in Joburg the night before, with 50 double tickets for BusinessLIVE readers.

Best of all, it won't cost you the Getty fortune. In fact, it won't cost you anything!

Watch the trailer: