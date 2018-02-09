Watch the new J Paul Getty movie free with BusinessLIVE
You're invited to see the film with a friend before it opens in South African cinemas
In the new film All the Money in the World, acclaimed director Ridley Scott teams up with Christopher Plummer, Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg to tell the dramatic story of the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III and the attempt by his mother to convince his famous billionaire grandfather, Jean Paul Getty, to pay the ransom.
Plummer, who plays J Paul Getty, has been nominated for an Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.
The film opens on February 16 in South Africa but we've got a sneak preview in Joburg the night before, with 50 double tickets for BusinessLIVE readers.
Best of all, it won't cost you the Getty fortune. In fact, it won't cost you anything!
Watch the trailer:
How to attend the screening
Where: Movies at Monte, Montecasino, Fourways, Johannesburg
When: Thursday February 15 at 7.30pm (film starts at 8pm)
If you'd like one of the 50 double tickets, simply email your name, surname and phone number to events@tmfilms.co.za before Tuesday February 13 at 12pm.
Tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-serve basis. Winners will be notified by email.
