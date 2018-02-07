Inxeba cuts to the heart of traditions

Initiates are reportedly sometimes assaulted and denied food and water, raising the question of whether circumcision should continue enjoying the privilege of secrecy.

Like Nigerian novelist Chinua Achebe’s novel Things Fall Apart, Inxeba pits modernity against tradition. In such a clash, something must give.

This debacle also raises the question of whether traditionalists have the right to insist that their norms be obeyed by all, or whether society can defend the right of the producers to make a film they believe in, which is being endorsed left, right and centre by the film industry.

Inxeba has been hailed by critics wherever it has been screened and, to date, has won 19 awards at 44 festivals in more than 25 countries, including SA.

"We are overwhelmed and incredibly honoured by the positive response from the judges," says Trengove.

"No other film has racked up as many Safta nominations, and it is particularly rewarding to receive this level of recognition today, when the film has opened on the local circuit to much criticism for its perceived cultural insensitivity."

Responding to violent threats against the film’s cast, the producers have been forced to lay complaints with the South African Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.

"Human rights, freedom of expression and freedom from gender oppression and inequality are protected by our Constitution," says Trengove.

"Inxeba is not for everyone, but there are many young South Africans, particularly from the black gay community, who have every right to watch and engage with it because it reflects something of their own experience," he says.

"The backlash against Inxeba seems to be proportionally much larger than it was to Mandela’s Long Walk To Freedom. You could look at that [outcry] and speculate that perhaps there is a homophobic subtext.

"This is disgraceful and should be troubling to all of us, especially to those who believe in the freedom granted to South Africans by our Constitution. That is why we are now fighting back to make sure that our rights are protected while the threats persist."

The Film and Publications Board has rated Inxeba: The Wound for "no persons under 16", advising that it contains scenes with strong language, sex and nudity.

The board says that despite "complaints that have been received based on perceived cultural insensitivity, restricting the launch of the film would be a direct contravention to Section 16 of the South African Constitution as well as the provisions of the Films and Publication Act No 96 of 1996 as amended."

"Inxeba is not the first piece of work to speak about initiation and I’m certain it won’t be the last," says Trengove. "It’s a complete fallacy to say that the film exposes anything that is not already known.

"I must state categorically that we did a tremendous amount of research, working with Xhosa men who have been through initiation, in writing and developing this film."

The film’s producer, Elias Ribeiro, says nobody is being forced to see Inxeba.

"But South Africans have every right to watch and engage with it," he says.