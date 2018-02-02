The Color Purple syncs with black locals’ blues

Mvelase’s character best embodies these dilemmas. Shug "has been rejected by her own people but through her liberation, the other women are given the key.

"They don’t know how, but once Shug has their attention, men and women start relating to one another," she says.

This is Khunou’s first solo role in a production of this size but she’s not flustered and is up for the challenge. A Wits drama graduate, she has continued her singing lessons because she knows that growing as an artist is a process and she wants to work on all areas of her craft.

She’s excited about participating in this story of oppression and liberation which Celie embodies. And she loves the fact that, in this time of rising strength for women, the musical shows how to achieve that. "That’s where the focus lies."

Celie was raped and abused from age 14 by her father and then by Mister, the husband to whom her father sold her.

To play this aggressive, abusive character, Aubrey Poo had to dig deep to find the source of Mister’s hatred and violence towards others. By understanding that Mister is a descendant of slaves and that African American men are still treated badly in their country gave him a place from which to work. It takes time for those things to change, says Poo, and this is how he crafted his character.

He is excited about the score. "It’s a tough one, though. It’s beautiful music but a challenge to sing. It’s quite high for my voice but very cleverly written."

Although the story is set in the US, it shares so many similarities in the dire record of race relations with SA that it is authentic on a local stage. Sarafina was a hugely popular musical that also dealt with violence.

Many of the performers in Honeyman’s production have been given their first big chance. Listening to some of the big sounds they produce, it’s easy to predict that they are going to rock their audiences.

• The Color Purple is at the Joburg Theatre on the Mandela Stage from until March 4.