Threshold exhibition: a gateway between two worlds

Threshold is a popular word in art circles. It’s not its common meaning that is exploited but abstract connotations, evoking a gateway between two worlds.

Art functions in this way — it opens up a space between reality and fiction, lived experience, the physical being and psychic states. The unseen world is visualised through artistic expression.

So Threshold is a fitting title for the inaugural exhibition at WALL gallery’s new address in Woodstock, Cape Town. It presents the apotheosis of South African expression — Cecil Skotnes, Ezrom Legae, Erik Laubscher, Lucky Sibiya and Edoardo Villa among other art luminaries — with a unique approach and setting.

Woodstock is caught between two worlds; crumbling working-class homes sit cheek by jowl with creative compounds and hipster coffee shops as the tentacles of gentrification creep further into the suburb.

WALL gallery is smack bang in Woodstock’s art node on Sir Lowry’s Road; with Stevenson and Goodman galleries across the road and Blank projects and Smac around the corner.

Unlike its fashionable art neighbours, WALL gallery’s focus is on modern art and 20th century art, though its tightly curated shows will from time to time include artworks that beg the contemporary label.