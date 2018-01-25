Denmark’s claim to art fame goes past Gauguin

Gauguin regarded himself as a martyr in the cause of shaking up the art world, but his timing was bad. He found Copenhagen unreceptive to his genius, but the city today positively bursts with appreciation of art and design.

The Design Museum, where the jug self-portrait is on show, opened in 1890 — five years after Gauguin stomped angrily back to France. The impressive Glyptotek opened on its current site in 1897, by which time Gauguin was two years into his final exile in the Pacific.

With its softer take on the modernist Scandinavian design ethic of clean lines and rationality, modern Denmark is a world leader. Everywhere in the country, good design is integrated into daily life and there is great awareness of how design can be uplifting. The creative legacy of the likes of Arne Jacobsen and Poul Henningsen has ensured that chairs and lamps are both useful and beautiful.

The Design Museum has a permanent exhibition, The Danish Chair: An International Affair, and on sale at the Danish Architecture Centre is a book called 1000 Chairs.

Blox, a shimmering new centre for design, is under construction on the harbour’s edge, designed by the Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas.

Architectural or design tours of Copenhagen are available in many forms: walking, cycling, bus and canal boat. Design festivals seem to happen all year long, with May and June the most popular months. Strøget, the city’s main walking street is one of the world’s oldest pedestrian malls and hosts a huge Lego shop, another big Danish contribution to design.

George Jensen Silver, Royal Copenhagen (porcelain) and Illum Bolig are among the other tempting design-oriented shops. Some items, such as the iconic PH Artichoke lamp by Louis Poulsen, may stretch the budget a bit at R110,000.

About 10km north of the Copenhagen city centre at Skovshoved, motorists can fill up at a Class-A national monument, Arne Jacobsen’s strikingly modernist petrol station from the 1930s.

The nearby Ordrupsgaard Art Museum celebrates its centenary in 2018. The new wing designed by Zaha Hadid is sharply different to the original building, but the contrast improves both buildings.

Ordrupsgaard’s French collection includes Renoir, Pissarro, Monet, Manet, Degas, Cézanne — and Gauguin. A painting of his beloved daughter Aline, The Little One Is Dreaming, Étude, is pretty and haunting.

Next door to the gallery is Finn Juhl’s house where each detail reflects the architect-designer’s intention. Every piece of furniture is his and every wall and opening were crafted to best utilise natural light and the forest environment. Juhl also won fame as a chair designer.

The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art is a must-visit for anyone interested in art or design. Its sculpture park is located on the water separating Denmark from Sweden, Øresund (the Sound). When I visited, a huge solo exhibition by Sydney Kentridge filled most of the halls with an intriguing mix of sound and imagery.

"One of the most beautiful pieces of architecture I have ever seen," Phillippe Fouché, a director of Saota Architecture and Design, says about the Louisiana Museum.

The Cape Town-based architect, who visited Denmark to study the Danish approach to Liveable Cities, was especially impressed with the gallery’s "exquisite proportions", handling of light and use of materials such as solid slabs of stone.

One of the rooms at the Louisiana is breathtaking. With seven huge glass panels framing a wooded lake, the sparse space contains just a handful of exhibits — a perfect marriage of form and function.

The museum has 3,000 works in its permanent collection and holds eight to 12 special exhibitions annually.

Denmark’s second-biggest city, Aarhus, has the Moesgaard Museum. Its new addition, with a grass-covered roof that looks as though it’s been torn from the earth, has greatly increased interest in archaeology and ethnography in Denmark.

The Trapholt Museum of Modern Art at Kolding is another noteworthy exhibition space. And 45km away is the original Legoland in Billund.

The Lego town has a population of about 6,000, but it has an international airport. The popular architectural firm Bjarke Ingels Group created a 12,000m² Lego House there, using 25-million plastic bricks.

Denmark has come a mighty long way since the unhappy visit by Gauguin. It is a global art and design destination.