OBITUARY: Ursula le Guin, award-winning sci-fi writer who defied pigeon-holing

New York — Ursula K le Guin, the award-winning US science fiction and fantasy author, has died, her family announced on Tuesday. She was 88.

Le Guin, an avowed feminist whose books have sold millions worldwide, is best remembered for the global bestselling Earthsea series, translated into many languages and adapted for the screen, in which an apprentice sorcerer fights against the powers of evil — decades before Harry Potter did the same.

In a career that spanned decades, she published more than 20 novels, wrote children’s books, dozens of short stories, volumes of poetry and collections of essays.

Tributes quickly poured in, with American horror writer Stephen King mourning her as "one of the greats".

"Not just a science fiction writer; a literary icon. Godspeed into the galaxy," tweeted King.

Le Guin was born in October 1929 in Berkeley, California, the daughter of anthropologist Alfred Kroeber, an expert on Native Americans, and Theodora Kroeber, who wrote Ishi in Two Worlds, an acclaimed biography of about "the last wild Indian" in North America.

From childhood, she steeped herself in anthropology, mingling with her parents’ guests — fellow academics and visitors from around the world, including Native American friends — spending the summers at a ranch her father had bought in Napa Valley.

Educated at Radcliffe College, Massachusetts, and New York’s Columbia University, Le Guin was a Fulbright Fellow in 1953, travelling to Paris, where she married her husband, the historian Charles le Guin, before the couple returned to the US.

They settled in Portland, Oregon, where they raised three children and Le Guin embarked on her prolific literary career.

"I didn’t want to be a writer and lead the writer’s life and be glamorous and go to New York. I just wanted to do my job writing, and to do it really well," she told The Paris Review in an interview from her family home in 2013.