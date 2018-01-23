New drama company gives trained actors a leg up

Already in the planning stages is a programme for a recipient of the Julie Taymor World Theatre fellowship, which provides travel opportunities for enterprising young theatre directors to immerse themselves in artistic experiences. This director will stage Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors with the company in collaboration with PopArt.

They are also looking at a site-specific work that investigates the history of the historic building that will become their home for a year.

The new as yet unnamed theatre company envisions collaborations with Gerard Bester and the Hillbrow Theatre Community Centre.

Vaughan says that with Windybrow and the Market Lab working in the same area geographically and philosophically, they want to ensure they complement rather than replicate services. "There’s such a need," she says.

The actors will benefit from their teaching experience. Some Lab students participated in the Hillbrow Theatre’s Inner-City Festival, discovering their skills and love of directing.

"One of our students co-directed the winning production last year," says Vaughan.

The students and graduates are guided gently into the industry where possible. There will be learning experiences for actors who become members of the company to work with one company of actors for a year in a diversity of projects — something that is regarded as a necessity in the industry to learn, develop and grow.

The other expanding enterprise at the Lab is its acting class for anyone over 16. "It is so over-subscribed," says Vaughan, which tells her that there’s a need for affordable classes.

The Lab offers a 12-week course that runs on Saturdays and attracts a diversity of people across race, gender and age groups. "The diversity is exciting," says Vaughan, who explains that anyone — from actors in soap operas to people who have always wanted to act but have never had any coaching — can apply for the course.

For the Lab, the course is a way to generate money for other projects and an investment in growing its audiences.

Audiences that are invested in the acting process are loyal and interested.