Arts trust honours elders and their place in the future

Minister of Women in the Presidency Susan Shabangu said at the ceremony: "We are what we are; our liberation in SA, democracy and the African rainbow we have … because of many things these lifetime achievers have done for us."

Mabuza, who won an award for arts advocacy, echoed these sentiments: "We are not who we are because of what we ourselves achieved. There are so many beautiful people that have made me. I have stood on the shoulders of great giants — Oliver Tambo, Albertina Sisulu and Winnie Mandela."

Dorothy Masuka, 85, broke into song after receiving the award. "It is nice to receive flowers while you can still smell them," she said.

Blank, winner in the dance category, had her daughter and grandson in the audience. "There has been such an explosion of dance over the years. Today dance covers so many forms of the arts. It is done with paintings, sculptures, voice and with or without music. Dance is the breath of life and the future is bright."

Matthews, 89, received the literary award, sponsored by the Dramatic, Artistic and Literary Rights Organisation. It was presented to him by ACT board member Rashid Lombard, who grew up in Cape Town. "The importance of having a mentor, at any stage of life, cannot be underscored or underestimated. James Matthews is a very special person," says Lombard.

Matthews is a dissident poet, using his words like bullets to fight oppression. He recalled: "I look at flowers growing or a butterfly flying and I could not write a poem relating to it. When I look at people maimed, shackled and jailed, the meaning is clear that I shall use poetry as a political weapon."

Some of his collections, including Cry Rage (1972), were banned. Matthews’s writing continues to be a fight against a system that does not fully recognise the power of wisdom. He is promoting the joys of wisdom with his collection Gently Stirs My Soul.