Artist Kevin Brand reworks a child’s vision of African Guernica

Because of its scuffed quality and the lines created by the delineation of its floorboards, Brand recognised the floor as the worn graph paper on which the child’s drawing was made.

The Cape Town Holocaust Centre, designated for the exhibition of Janjaweed, posed a problem as it was carpeted. Brand solved this by making a temporary floor. Brand ran a saw over white floor boards, scoring millimetre-thick lines. For a scuffed look, he placed the boards in his work passages where there is heavy human traffic. So the floor became an essential element of the work.

This year is the 80th anniversary of the bombing of the Basque town Guernica in April 1937. Hundreds of civilians, mainly women and children, were killed and wounded in saturation bombing by German planes in support of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco.

The author of The World of Picasso, Lael Wertenbaker, wrote "never before in modern warfare had noncombatants been slaughtered in such numbers, and by such means".

Picasso’s Guernica has been used as an anti-war symbol from the 1960s to contemporary times. According to art historian Simon Schama, Guernica "instructs us in the obligations of being human". The same could be said of Brand’s Janjaweed, which could be read as a child’s Guernica.

Picasso and Brand were both inspired by a newspaper clipping. Picasso was living in Paris as a self-imposed exile from Spain and so heard of Guernica through the print media.

Brand has produced similar works, including 19 Boys Running (1988), in response to the 1985 Uitenhage massacre in SA; Here XVII (1995) alludes to the name for the Dutch East India Company and comments on the nature of colonisation and big corporations; and Pieta (1996), a pixelated black-and-white mosaic (originally attached to a wall of the Castle of Good Hope) of school pupil Hector Pieterson taken in 1976 by photographer Sam Nzima.

Brand graduated from Michaelis School of Fine Art with other well-known artists such as Brett Murray, Angela Ferreira, Oliver Schmitz, Nicolaas Maritz and the late Barend de Wet. In his early 60s, there’s something boyish about him. He says he likes "tying the dog loose", is able to "tolerate anybody" and considers himself as "quite old-fashioned" and "having values".

Brand has exhibited internationally and his work has been awarded. He says that he’d love to have done art full time, but couldn’t. "I chose very early on not to do art full time because I needed a job," he explains.

"I come from quite a poor family and I needed to pay the bills. If you have children, you have to educate them. These things were important to me."

He also says that his installations "weren’t very sellable. The nice thing is people saw them and liked them, and this gave me a bit of credibility."

Brand’s work is often concerned with those at risk in society. It is children, whether historically, as in the boy victims of the 1985 Uitenhage massacre, the death of Pieterson in 1976 or, more currently, the drowned Syrian toddler refugee and kidnapped Boko Haram girls.

"By and large, children are always victims and manipulated," he says. Brand’s interpretation of the child is particularly influenced by the depiction of the child in the German Romantic tradition, where the child is "sublime" and is seen as able to "do no wrong".

The Janjaweed exhibition opens on January 28 at the Cape Town Holocaust Centre, the day after International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Brand’s work is perfectly placed as the centre also houses drawings of child victims of pogroms and concentration camps.

