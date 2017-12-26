As most South African’s celebrate the festive season with their family and friends‚ Robbie Malinga’s nearest are mourning the loss of their father and husband.

The music veteran‚ who was diagnosed with anaemia a year ago‚ died on Christmas day, December 25, at his Johannesburg home.

He was in and out of hospital for much of 2017 and in November was hospitalised after being diagnosed with exhaustion.

But he was determined to fight on. When he recently celebrated his 47th birthday he said he had to fight for his children‚ young wife and fans.

Tributes have been pouring in for the musician‚ who was celebrated not only for his voice and hit tracks‚ but was also respected for being a composer and producer.