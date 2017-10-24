Playwright Matome Rapetsoa gets message to the masses

His latest production, Time is Money, Save Now, which is touring the country, was commissioned by the Financial Services Board (FSB) to encourage South Africans to save.

"I got an opportunity to work with the FSB in 2015, after they deemed it necessary that, because, generally, South Africans are bad savers, there was a need for an intervention," Rapetsoa says.

"The lack of a savings culture is even worse among the ranks of ordinary people. This is due to … a lack of information about saving, but more importantly, the lack of financial literacy.

"The issue is very simple. One does not need to have millions of rand to save. If you respect one cent today, you will respect millions of rand tomorrow. For example, if people save R5 a day, by the end of the year they would have more than R1,500 in their bank accounts."

Time is Money, Save Now has been performing in communities since 2015 — in cities and far-flung areas off the beaten track. Rapetsoa says the results have been amazing.

"I have been quite surprised by the response and the feedback that I have been getting from people who have watched this production," he says.