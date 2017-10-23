Life / Arts & Entertainment

Brandan cartoons and FM covers win big

23 October 2017 - 05:30 Staff Writer
Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds wins the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.
Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds wins the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.

Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds has won the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.

Reynolds has been drawing cartoons for Business Day since October 2002 and his work has been gracing the editorial page of this newspaper since January 2003. Five cartoons were entered that were published in Business Day in 2016.

Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds wins the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.
Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds wins the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.
Well-captured: Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds’s take on state capture helped him win the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons. Picture: SUPPLIED
Well-captured: Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds’s take on state capture helped him win the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kudos for FM designers

At the awards on Thursday, two Financial Mail designers, Vuyo Singiswa and Sarah Buitendach, walked away with the top award for their magazine covers in the past year.

The covers included those for "Inside the mind of Julius Malema", the Brexit edition referencing the Sex Pistols’s God Save the Queen, and of public protector Thuli Madonsela, who took on President Jacob Zuma over state capture in 2016.

Singiswa’s and Buitendach’s award is testament to their bold, creative approach to illustrating a particularly volatile political epoch in a way that captures the public imagination.

Three of the Financial Mail covers win the Standard Bank Sikuvile design award. Picture: SUPPLIED
Three of the Financial Mail covers win the Standard Bank Sikuvile design award. Picture: SUPPLIED

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sydney — a liquid city of craft beer, caffeine, ...
Life
2.
Brandan cartoons and FM covers win big
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
SA’s Binder storms to maiden podium at Moto2
Life / Motoring
4.
Raising a cautious glass to the long-term fruits ...
Life

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.