Brandan cartoons and FM covers win big

Kudos for FM designers

At the awards on Thursday, two Financial Mail designers, Vuyo Singiswa and Sarah Buitendach, walked away with the top award for their magazine covers in the past year.

The covers included those for "Inside the mind of Julius Malema", the Brexit edition referencing the Sex Pistols’s God Save the Queen, and of public protector Thuli Madonsela, who took on President Jacob Zuma over state capture in 2016.

Singiswa’s and Buitendach’s award is testament to their bold, creative approach to illustrating a particularly volatile political epoch in a way that captures the public imagination.