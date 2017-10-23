Brandan cartoons and FM covers win big
Business Day cartoonist Brandan Reynolds has won the Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Award for editorial cartoons.
Reynolds has been drawing cartoons for Business Day since October 2002 and his work has been gracing the editorial page of this newspaper since January 2003. Five cartoons were entered that were published in Business Day in 2016.
Kudos for FM designers
At the awards on Thursday, two Financial Mail designers, Vuyo Singiswa and Sarah Buitendach, walked away with the top award for their magazine covers in the past year.
The covers included those for "Inside the mind of Julius Malema", the Brexit edition referencing the Sex Pistols’s God Save the Queen, and of public protector Thuli Madonsela, who took on President Jacob Zuma over state capture in 2016.
Singiswa’s and Buitendach’s award is testament to their bold, creative approach to illustrating a particularly volatile political epoch in a way that captures the public imagination.
