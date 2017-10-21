Gimmick or game-changer: is virtual reality the future of film?

However, proponents of VR insist this time, it is different, and the format is likely to succeed because it fully immerses viewers in the imaginary environment.

BIFF programmer Park Jin, who organised the event’s VR section, which comprises more than 30 features, documentaries and animations, described VR as the "future of cinema". In Busan there has been a huge buzz around the VR programme, with constant queues to experience what is on offer — both individual booths and a cinema are showcasing films.

"It feels a bit strange at first, a bit like a game, but once I got used to the equipment it was quite exciting," said 60-year-old Kim Young-min, who had come to BIFF to take in a retrospective of legendary Korean actor Shin Seong-il but had been lured over to the VR show by her daughter.

Experts say therein lies the catch — the "computer game" feel to some shows can be a little off-putting.

"We need to find some emotion and how to engage the viewer in that," said filmmaker Che Min-Hyuk, a producer at the VR Lab run by Korean media industry giants CJ. "As filmmakers with VR we still don’t really know how far it will take us and the audience."

Chung conceded the industry needs to tread carefully — going to the movies will not be the same social experience if everyone is in their own world wearing headsets.

"We think the impact of this medium is going to be incredibly powerful," he said, admitting that it would be a voyage into the unknown in terms of social impact. "There’s a first spaceship factor: when video games came out I think we, as a society, underestimated their impact so there are definitely things we need to look out for in VR in the coming years."

But film giants are embracing the challenge. At the Cannes festival this year Oscar-winner Alejandro G Iñárritu showcased his VR production, Meat and Sand, while Warner Bros created a trailer in the format to promote the Stephen King adaptation, It.

Dreamscape Immersion, whose investors include Steven Spielberg, 21st Century Fox, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, last month signed a deal with AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest theatre chain, to roll out "VR multiplexes" where members explore story lines in virtual worlds and interact with other people’s avatars.

Director Jérôme Blanquet, whose film, Alteration, won an award at the Tribeca Film Festival, said: "VR is like a dream. You can walk, you can fly, you can do anything."

