Local film The Wound (Inxeba) has bagged the Best First Feature Award at BFI London Film Festival‚ showing no signs of slowing down with its ongoing winning streak.

The controversial film starring musician Nakhane‚ impressed audiences at the prestigious film festival‚ which ended on Sunday.

Director John Trengove‚ who accepted the award singled out Nakhane in his acceptance speech for “embodying” the role he played.

“I’d like to single out one person tonight. Nakhane Toure‚ our lead actor. It’s the most rewarding part of what I do‚ when I’ve struggled with a character on the page for so long‚ to one day be standing in front of that person‚ in the flesh‚ embodying everything I imagined and so much more. And‚ in the case of The Wound‚ this moment also became a political act.

“We created a character who mirrors the experiences of marginalised queer South Africans who have been erased from our cinema for far too long. This is our greatest achievement. Thank you Nakhane‚ for making these images with me‚” he said.