Cinematic vision part of artist’s odyssey to success

Dealing with the complex notion of complicity during the Anglo-Boer war, the Lost in the Dust series did not disappoint. Meyer’s gift for melding realism and theatrical devices with a cinematic quality had new purpose and value when it was combined with this pressing political theme.

The series struck a chord. It was exhibited internationally, in London and Edinburgh during the city’s annual arts festival and Meyer found himself on a roll. He rarely exhibits; he has been too busy keeping up with the demand for his paintings.

"If someone called me up now and asked me to put on an exhibition, I couldn’t do it," Meyer says.

Unusually, one of the artist’s paintings is due to come into the public realm before it gets sold. Odysseus, as the painting is titled, will go under the hammer at Strauss & Co’s October 16 Auction in Cape Town. It is a rare Meyer painting — it has never been seen (or sold) before.

Paintings of this scale and quality tend to find their way into the hands of buyers who rarely part with them, he says.

Odysseus is unusual too because it is not part of a narrative series, historical or otherwise. Inspired by the visual rhetoric particular to cinematography, Meyer tends to paint sequential scenes, as if plotting out his own film.

"Everything I do is very filmic, even the landscapes. When you look at how directors treat landscapes you can see it is all doctored," the painter says.

"I am very admiring of the way this kind of imagery is created. I am playing visual tricks like movie makers. It is almost subliminal. Artists are manipulators. They always have been; take the Sistine Chapel."