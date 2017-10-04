Oppikoppi picks juiciest acts to attract good crowd

Oppikoppi: Me Now, The Mango Picker is the latest guise of one of SA’s most popular festivals.

In 2017, the music extravaganza is honouring Afropop group Mafikizolo and South African award-winning jazz artist Carlo Mombelli.

The event will be held in October for the first time, with the festival normally taking place in August. The move to later in the year is for a number of reasons, but how this break with tradition fares is yet to be seen. For a start, rain is forecast for the duration of the festival.

Once again, the festival has a colourful subtitle: Me Now, The Mango Picker, which ws inspired by the title of song by Mombelli, who will play the old Top Bar Stage, joined by his daughter, Maria.

The shift from August to October means the festival will coincide with Cape Town’s Rocking The Daisies. This means musical talent, especially international acts, can be shared.

The Oppikoppi organisers say they lost money on their One Night in Cape Town shows. As a result, it makes sense for the festival’s international acts to play at Rocking the Daisies instead of at a one-off Cape Town show.