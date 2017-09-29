Life / Arts & Entertainment

R75m Durban museum wins at inaugural Africa Architecture Awards

29 September 2017 - 12:20 Dave Chambers
Durban. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Durban. Picture: THINKSTOCK

A museum built in Durban to celebrate Zulu heritage has won at the first Africa Architecture Awards.

Built for R75m in 2016 and designed by Choromanski Architects of Durban‚ uMkhumbane Cultural and Heritage Museum in Cato Manor was unveiled as the $10‚000 (R135‚000) winner on Thursday night, at the new Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town.

The awards‚ sponsored by construction materials giant Saint-Obtains‚ attracted 307 entries from 32 countries. The shortlist of 21 projects‚ as well as the final winners‚ were chosen by a jury of leading African architects and academics.

Saint-Gobain retail division MD Evan Lockhart-Barker said: "Although this is only the first edition of the Africa Architecture Awards‚ we believe we have captured an incredible moment in time for Pan-African architecture.

"Yet we still have a way to go to write our own story about architecture and its role here. Africa is indeed rising … but due to the continent’s resourcefulness and complex regional identities‚ we’ve already learnt that our awards programme requires even more diversity to capture Africa and all its spectrums. We look to future editions of the awards to achieve this."

Zeitz museum set to stop silo thinking about contemporary African art

The opening shows at Zeitz Mocaa reflect continent’s diversity, writes Maya Jaggi
Life
3 days ago

Great fanfare and setting, but will the Zeitz museum promote grassroots art?

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa’s R500m budget is a growing presence in the hearts and minds of local artists, gallerists, curators ...
Life
3 days ago

Zeitz: A shining beacon for African art

Cape Town’s new Zeitz Musem of Contemporary Art is the largest museum of 21st-century art on the continent, writes Maya Jaggi
Life
6 days ago

Zeitz Mocaa gallery opens in Cape Town amid much merriment

The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa at the V&A Waterfront, warming the cockles of Tutu’s heart
Life
6 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
R75m Durban museum wins at inaugural Africa ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Khwezi’s story is a call to reflect on power ...
National
3.
Toyota to develop electric vehicle technology ...
Life
4.
BOOK REVIEW: Reflecting Rogue explores how ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Zeitz museum set to stop silo thinking about contemporary African art
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Great fanfare and setting, but will the Zeitz museum promote grassroots art?
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Zeitz: A shining beacon for African art
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.