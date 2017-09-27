Stars line up to play as Joy of Jazz returns to Gauteng for 20th edition

Legendary domestic artists always share the stage with some of the world’s best jazz brains at Joy of Jazz, and it appears the promoters have this year gone out of their way to select the best from SA, the rest of Africa and around the world.

Branford Marsalis, The Clayton Brothers, Christian McBride and the Joshua Redman Quartet join South African luminaries Abdullah Ibrahim, Semenya and Gwangwa in a three-day spectacle that promises magic.

Tladi is proud of this year’s line-up for the 20th edition of the event. "We spend a great deal of time both here and overseas, seeking out artists whom we believe will appeal to a wide spectrum of jazz fans," he says.

"We want to present a diverse range of jazz styles inclusive of the giants of jazz and the upcoming young lions. There is something for everyone in this year’s line-up which, we believe, is international and truly inspirational.

"The event will reinforce its status as SA’s foremost jazz festival, and one of the best on the African continent, thanks to our stellar line-up of musicians."

Six-time Grammy Award nominee Nnenna Freelon, who has built a reputation as a compelling and captivating live performer, will be one of the stars on the opening night of Standard Bank Joy of Jazz.

She will share the Dinaledi Stage with celebrated South African jazz vocalist Tutu Puoane and Thandiswa Mazwai with Belede Jazz Project, which features Nduduzo Makhathini, Herbie Tsoaeli, Ayanda Sikade and Mthunzi Mvubu.

The line-up includes three-time Grammy Award-winner Marsalis — who has continued to expand his skills as an instrumentalist, a composer, and the head of Marsalis Music — sax maestro Joshua Redman and his quartet and The Clayton Brothers, Jeff and John.

Other big international names include the five-time Grammy Award-winning US virtuoso bassist McBride, one of the most recorded musicians of his generation, the popular Mali superstar Salif Keita, Uganda’s Somi, Lesotho’s Tsepo Tshola, Maleh and Bhudaza Mapefane.

South African greats at this year’s edition are Ibrahim, Gwangwa and Semenya. Masekela, who had been due to perform on the final night, pulled out because he needed to rest following eye surgery. Roy Ayers will take his place.

Younger artists include Samro Overseas Scholarship winner Zoe Modiga, Standard Bank Jazz Award-winner Benjamin Jephta, Brenda Mtambo and the Madiba Bay Jazz Orchestra with special appearances by Phinda Matlala Mtya and Sisonke Xonti. Dutch superstar pianist Peter Beets will perform with his trio of Marius Beets, Gijs Dijkhuizen and Alexander Beets. Jazz pianist Beets has shared the stage with Chick Corea, Wynton Marsalis, Dee Dee Bridgewater and George Coleman during his illustrious career.

American singer-songwriter Musiq Soulchild (Taalib Johnson) will dispense his brand of music that blends R&B, funk, blues, jazz and gospel fused with a dash of hip hop.

Other highlights are performances by the Standard Bank National Youth Jazz Band and Selaelo Selota, the noted South African guitarist, composer, producer and teacher.

Hazel Chimhandamba, Standard Bank’s head of group sponsorship, congratulated T-Musicman on its milestone.

"It is an incredible achievement to have produced a world-class festival every year for the past 20 years and we’re proud to have been part of that journey for 18 of those years."

• Standard Bank Joy of Jazz is at the Sandton Convention Centre from September 28-30.