Musicians’ network: Music Exchange gets a broad stage

Abbey Road producer Christian Wright says: "Writers from Nashville to Hong Kong to Trinidad and back to London are getting the opportunity to work together and form relationships that have led to future hits and created some amazing songs."

The creative impetus of producing a hit song is converted into a revenue impetus through publishing, management and record deals.

Bakshi says: "The London office is unique because we have to cover all music outside of the US. I basically boil that down to pop music — if it’s Bollywood, dance-hall or reggae, South African house music or electronic dance music.

"Whatever translates over to the US, we try and get in early with the manager, the attorney, sometimes the artist, and try to get them to come our way."

The transition of the music industry from digital downloads to streaming has provided the first growth in the industry since 2002, with a 5.9% increase in 2016, according to the IFPI.

"Streaming has been a cherry on the cake for BMI. Prior to streaming, music was being downloaded, and in the US, downloads are not considered a performing right, it is a mechanical right," Bakshi says.

"With the advent of streaming, it is more royalties for our affiliates. Streaming is a very important component of tabulating the amount of spins on US airwaves. But the only problem is, it is so much data to process, sometimes it can be more cost-inefficient to process it than to distribute it.

"So what we need to do is get better licensing fees from the streaming companies and active data so we can pay out more royalties," says Bakshi.