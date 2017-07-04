Photographic exhibition puts fresh focus on living with HIV/AIDS

Six commissioned installations inspired by the work add extra depth.

The project has evolved over its 10-year lifespan. Gere says that at the first pilot in Los Angeles, "we invited student photographers to follow the HIV-positive participants for several days. It drove the HIV-positive people crazy, to be under constant surveillance. That’s when we thought of turning things around to give the cameras directly to the [participants]."

Mendel also began making portraits of the individuals but soon felt the images the participants were taking themselves were more interesting. At one of the first shows, in Mexico City, his portraits were displayed large and the participants’ own images ran in a diminished strip below. It felt all wrong.

In the past 10 years questions of who has the right to photograph (and display) whom has become contested space. The privileged photographer’s gaze has become contentious. Representation and agency debates go beyond photos: in May, the curators of the Whitney Biennial were asked to remove a painting of Emmett Till, based on the 1955 photographs of his lynched body lying in a casket. The painter was a white woman.

"The truth is that I’m part of a long tradition of white, male, frequently Jewish photographers who’d had intimate access to black lives in SA," Mendel says. He believes the agency debate is important. "It is a constructive thing for [this tradition] to be challenged."

Through Positive Eyes sidesteps many of these issues with its self-representation. The show contains images and audio recordings of the participants. It’s not the first of its kind: projects that ask participants to photograph their realities have been around for years. But the quality of the output and degree of collaboration are unusual.

All participants go through an intense workshop process led by Mendel’s colleague, Crispin Hughes. "We are determined to have a powerful product that can be used as a tool of visual advocacy," says Mendel. "We also believe that if you produce something that’s powerful, it also gives people a strong sense of self-esteem and ownership and self-confidence."

The workshops involve photographic training. Participants are sent out to take photos and the results are shown to the group and discussed. Armed with this feedback, people then work on their own stories.

Mendel and Hughes and the team meet each person, at their home if possible, and have a "collaborative intervention". "We look at their work, make suggestions and give ideas…. We pick up on things that they may not have seen as significant."

Many of the creations, however, come from the participants. One of Mendel’s favourite images is of Priya in Mumbai.

Her parents, husband and children abandoned her when they were told of her status and she was shunned by the community. Her three goats, Julie, Mariye and Shera, became her family. "My animals are my human beings. They are my god. My family, my husband, my children, they have all betrayed me, but these animals have not," Priya says. She set the 10-minute self-timer of her camera to go off and lay on her bed. Julie came and fell asleep in her arms, raising her head briefly as the camera clicked. "I don’t think any external, skilled, talented photographer could have made such an intimate image," says Mendel. "Sadly, Priya passed away."

The stigma that made Priya’s life a misery is still a reality. "Having talked with more than a hundred HIV-positive people in 10 cities, I can tell you this with certainty: every city with an HIV/AIDS epidemic also has an epidemic of stigma," says Gere.