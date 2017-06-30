Johnny Clegg’s touring journey nears its end

"My shows are very physical, a lot of dancing, and I have to be strong to do that."

Clegg’s cancer is in remission after he underwent chemotherapy.

"I would like to present a final farewell while I am still capable of doing it," he said.

Clegg said the Final Journey Tour would be an autobiographical trip through his musical career since he was a boy.

It is a journey in which he endured harassment from apartheid police for playing with black musicians.

In contrast, his music — and activism — attracted a worldwide fan base that packed venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London and across France, where he remains a huge national star.

Clegg’s fascination with Zulu dance and melodies began in the dingy blacks-only migrant workers’ hostels in Johannesburg in the 1960s — where he sneaked in to join traditional dancers.

He secretly rehearsed with dance troupes, although his presence as a white person was outlawed.

"We had to find our way around a myriad of laws that prevented us from mixing across racial lines," he recalls.

He turned professional in 1979 when Juluka released the album Universal Men.

Its blend of Western pop with Zulu melodies, concertina and guitar made him a symbol of anti-apartheid opposition and endeared him to his earliest fans.

"The people were intrigued by our music," he said.

His band also used Zulu humming, choral singing styles and energetic foot-stomping traditional dance.

"The humming gives it a very strong connection to the land and the people," he said.