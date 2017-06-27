THEATRE: Many are the tales bones have to tell

When bulldozers began chewing at the earth at a construction site in Greenpoint, Cape Town, in 2003, they accidently dug up the past: a multitude of bones, belonging to almost 3,000 people who had lain silent for centuries. The discovery of these undocumented graves of slaves, free blacks, washerwomen and other marginalised Cape Town ancestors immediately ignited heated debate: should the bones be disturbed? How should they be honoured? How could they have been forgotten?

The dramatic story of Prestwich Place in part inspired What Remains, the new play written and produced by Nadia Davids of At Her Feet (2002) and Cissie (2008) fame. What Remains debuts in Grahamstown before moving to Cape Town.

It is directed by Jay Pather, also responsible for its inventive choreography, employing multimedia and dance.

Davids returned to Cape Town in October 2016 having been based in London since 2009. Part of coming home was making this new piece of work, she says.

While researching Prestwich Place, she unearthed material that dealt with the ever-present conundrum: how the past seeps into the present. After the discovery of the skeletons, different interest groups either wanted immediate reinterment with appropriate burial rights, scientific examination — or just to keep building.

Academics such as the University of Cape Town’s (UCT’s) Julian Jonker and Nick Shepherd asked fascinating questions such as, what does it mean for a bone to be both an artefact and an ancestor? Could it be both?