Musical promotes peace among all communities

But then one of the marchers exposed him as a foreigner. Mayhem broke out as the crowd bayed for his blood. The crowd gave him an impromptu test and asked him to name certain parts of the body such as the ears, elbow and chin in isiZulu. He failed, of course, and the abuse started.

"Xenophobia is real. It is not a myth and we have to take the issue seriously. There is a need for South Africans to fight this scourge in whatever way we can," says Mhlongo.

"Theatre is a powerful tool that can bring this reality to life in a very impactful way."

After performing to critical acclaim at Wits Theatre a few years ago, at the Joburg Theatre in 2017, and in the streets of Yeoville on May 27 to mark Africa Day, the musical is being revived to tour the country.

It is scheduled to perform at the Playhouse in Durban from June 22 to 25.

"All along, the production only performed in Gauteng, but now we want to take it on a national tour as xenophobia is a national problem and we need to reach everyone," Mhlongo says.

"After Durban, we will then sit down, plan and look for funding to tour nationally. We hope that the government, especially the Department of Arts and Culture under Nathi Mthethwa, will continue to help us with funding. It is funding the Durban tour."

KwaMashu township near Durban experienced violent xenophobic incidents recently after fake news spread through the area that foreigners were kidnapping local children.