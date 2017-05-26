From the Grahamstown fringe to the global stage

Exciting, fresh new theatre makers rely on the annual National Arts Festival Fringe in Grahamstown to showcase their work. It raises their profile and often leads to opportunities in SA and internationally.

But it is expensive to be there, says independent theatre maker Philip Rademeyer, who has taken his productions to the Fringe since 2012. The festival takes place from June 29 to July 9.

Most independents, especially new and unknown productions, experience financial losses at the Fringe — a platform for independent theatre because it has open access, unlike the main programme that is curated by a panel.

"As an independent theatre maker, you need to book venues, which cost up to R600 per performance and which you have to pay for irrespective of how many people attend," Rademeyer says.

"You also need to pay the travel costs and accommodation for your production and crew, including 12 nights in Grahamstown, and you need to market your production to attract audiences. Despite this, it’s a key platform for recognition and opportunities. I have been able to take productions to Amsterdam, Artscape and the Market Theatre because people experienced them at the National Arts Festival. And many other independent theatre makers will tell you the same."