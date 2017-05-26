Life / Arts & Entertainment

Film about coal seller in the DRC wins Cannes prize

26 May 2017 - 16:06 Agency Staff
Makala. Picture: SUPPLIED
Makala. Picture: SUPPLIED

Cannes — A documentary about the back-breaking work of a young Congolese coal seller to feed his family has won the top prize at the Cannes film festival’s Critics’ Week.

Makala, by French director Emmanuel Gras, follows Kabwita, who goes door-to-door selling coal on his bicycle in the southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Makala" means coal in Swahili.

"There is something beautiful and dignified in his work," the director said, "earning his living by the sweat of his brow. I wanted to show a man of action, not someone in [the misery] of poverty but someone who lives their life".

His austere film, which has no voiceover, simply shows the extraordinary lengths Kabwita has to go to make a living, bent under huge loads of coal.

Critics’ Week is one of Cannes’s three main selections and showcases directors’ first and second films.

Critics’ Week’s Visionary Prize went to Brazilian film Gabriel and the Mountain, by Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa, a real-life story of the last few months of the life of Gabriel Buchmann, one of the director’s friends.

The 28-year-old was nearing the end of a round-the-world trip when his body was found in the south of Malawi. A critically acclaimed French drama about a girl losing her sight, Ava, won the SAC society of authors’ prize.

AFP

Harry Potter star to ‘Escape from Pretoria’ next year

A movie about anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin’s escape from the Pretoria maximum security prison in 1979 will be made in SA next year starring ...
Life
7 days ago

South Korea’s Bong goes from blacklist to blockbuster

Bong was secretly targeted by the ousted Park Geun-hye, under whose rule authorities blacklisted nearly 10,000 artists and writers who expressed ...
Life
9 days ago

Will Smith joins Pedro Almodóvar’s star-studded Cannes jury

The line-up of judges, which includes Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, rivals the stars of the main competition at the 70th ...
Life
1 month ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Film about coal seller in the DRC wins Cannes ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
From the Grahamstown fringe to the global stage
Life / Arts & Entertainment
3.
Local is definitely lekker for driving success in ...
Life / Motoring
4.
K-Series takes business seriously
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.