Sophiatown not just song and dance about nostalgia

"Sarafina, true, is rich in musical terms, with song and dance styles that are in fact an extension of the Gibson Kente style of theatre-making [of which Ngema is a product], while Sophiatown is rich with regard to well-researched facts about that particular period and place in history and its sociology.

"My view is that people respond to these plays in the manner they do due to the fact that they connect to the bigger story embedded in them."

Although at face value Sophiatown is about a Jewish woman who finds herself living in a diverse community whose cultures are different from hers, which results in a clash, there is a bigger story with which people can connect.

"That story is, at a deeper level, a celebration of our ability as a nation to survive tough times," he says.

"Of course, this message comes through in nuanced ways, such as the use of humour, song, dance and texts," says Purkey.

He was part of the team that workshopped Sophiatown at the Junction Avenue company in the 1980s. In the team were well-known playwrights such as the late Ramolao Makhene, and household names including William Kentridge, Arthur Molepo and Patrick Shai.

Purkey then, just as now, directed the play, which is a prescribed setwork for grade 11 pupils in Gauteng.

In a free SA, critics have often charged that writers and theatre-makers seem to be, at best, slow in responding to political developments such as governance failures and corruption and, at worst, to shy away from creating works that speak truth to power. This raises the question of whether playwrights have abdicated their role as providers of a window onto the state of society and politics, as they used to do under apartheid with plays such as Asinamali!, Woza Albert and, of course, Sarafina and Sophiatown.

Purkey, a former Wits University drama professor, former Market Theatre artistic director and currently dean at Afda (the South African School of Motion Picture and Live Performance), does not agree with this analysis.