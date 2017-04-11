Animals reinforce a political statement for artist Colbert Mashile

He has lived in big cities since moving to Joburg in the early ’90s to study art, but his worldview and his art fundamentally remains rooted in his rural upbringing in Bushbuckridgein Mpumalanga. "It has had a profound impact on me. There was no electricity, no radio, no TV there until 1994. I know darkness in a way that city people don’t," Mashile says.

"When the clouds start rolling in, I think about goats, what to do with the animals. A person who grew up in the city is worrying that their car will get damaged by the rain."

His rural upbringing engendered a close attachment to nature, the land, subtle shifts in it and animal life. The lizards that recur in his artworks were common to the area in which he grew up. "They kept bobbing their heads up as if trying to speak to you," he recalls.

In his work In State Of, a lizard is making a dash across a bedroom floor towards a cup on which a hyena has his eyes trained.

"The lizard lives under the bed, he is powerless." Knowing what the associations with animals are from which Mashile draws sheds light on his art, but he has set out to create ambiguous stories and characters that are universal, open to interpretation. "I enjoy the open-endedness of it. If I depicted political realities directly, it would be a smack in the face. I want viewers to make up their own stories. It is more interesting that way," Mashile says.

The humour in his art is unmistakable. Temptation depicts a lizard crossing a stick between two single beds. "He is trying so hard to get to the other bed, believing it will be different, but it is just the same on the other side," he says.