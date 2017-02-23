Caring is sharing the stuff of series

How did the TV series that you are watching become a bona fide conversation topic? The usual riveting candidates for discussion — how the kids are doing; white monopoly capital; the state of higher, primary and secondary education; car suspension; guns; when will Zuma & Co go (they won’t); and who is coming to plunder next — offer a small pause for distraction.

There is a correlation between what is going on in the world and our desire to fling ourselves down the rabbit hole of a TV screen (or any screen), for hours.

That is the distraction. Life is too serious.

The subject seems to come up, like a dead fish floating to the surface, whenever two or more people gather.

"Have you watched XYZ yet? ... No?! Oh my Gupta! You have to, it’s this incredibly shot Scandinavian/gritty French drama about this amnesiac killer/vanishing children/zombie pensioners/clean politicians.

"You’ll love it!" (There are series about clean politicians, but none made locally.)