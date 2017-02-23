Caring is sharing the stuff of series
From Mad Men to Game of Thrones, flinging ourselves down the TV rabbit hole - and then talking about it - is a distraction from life’s stresses, writes Sean O'Connor
How did the TV series that you are watching become a bona fide conversation topic? The usual riveting candidates for discussion — how the kids are doing; white monopoly capital; the state of higher, primary and secondary education; car suspension; guns; when will Zuma & Co go (they won’t); and who is coming to plunder next — offer a small pause for distraction.
There is a correlation between what is going on in the world and our desire to fling ourselves down the rabbit hole of a TV screen (or any screen), for hours.
That is the distraction. Life is too serious.
The subject seems to come up, like a dead fish floating to the surface, whenever two or more people gather.
"Have you watched XYZ yet? ... No?! Oh my Gupta! You have to, it’s this incredibly shot Scandinavian/gritty French drama about this amnesiac killer/vanishing children/zombie pensioners/clean politicians.
"You’ll love it!" (There are series about clean politicians, but none made locally.)
Perhaps the "TV series as conversation" topic has some roots in the now-ancient Rich Man, Poor Man and the malevolence of Falconetti, a character who stalked the edges of my parents’ conversations.
Then came Dallas – with its whack-job story line that stitched viewers into being in a certain place and a certain time — in the sitting room at 9pm on a Tuesday. Again, it was underpinned by a stand-out baddie — the shiny-skinned JR.
Who shot him? It is what people spoke about.
At the time it was VHS vs Betamax, then along came DVDs, then the internet and that certain time and place finally snapped — unless you have a date to "chill and Netflix", a euphemism for casual sex.
Now, after PVR boxes came along, it is impossible to miss anything, you just have to find it. It is always there — archived, hard-drived, cloud-stored, a colossal throbbing vault of flickering televisual gunk.
We consume it at our desks, in our beds, in the kitchen, the car and in the bank. And then we talk about it.
Yet we are in for it when two in our group are watching the same thing. Like ping-pong spectators the rest of us mildly observe them as they to-and-fro about this character or that battle, babbling in their bubble, oblivious to the awkward silence around them.
They behave like addicts, glaze-eyed in deference to their high-def world, with each episode watched marking laudable hedonism, good taste and a sign that if time is money, they are loaded.
Perhaps this compulsion to share has to do with a need for connection and community. The same things the screen taketh away, so it offers.
In Game of Thrones, for example, how rancid is Ramsay Bolton? Did he not get the death he deserved in Series Six? We can crow about it together, and clink our glasses.
We are on the right side of a good story, you and I, and the story is ours. We belong.
The problem is, if the other party has not viewed said series, the conversation (or what
passes for one) becomes truncated. No one can give away an ending, despite the ending being where it’s at.
I shudder to recall how many hours the ex-wife and I wasted on Lost before we chucked in the towel as the ending remained beyond reach, at an equidistance, ’sode after ’sode. We were lost, ourselves.
Sometimes I’m asked: "Have you got anything good?" as if I am some type of digital dealer. I’ll rack my brains. "Yeah, I’ve got this Danish family saga I think you’ll like. A six-parter. Quite light. Nice plotting."
It is entirely subjective and the only way to convince my panting junkie friend is to amplify the praises of my gear.
There is a hollowness in my voice, in my half-hearted attempt to bludgeon my guest with my exaggerated estimation of just how good the thing I have finished watching actually is.
All she can meekly say is, "OK. I must get it from you."
"I’ve got four seasons if you want," I say.
Nod, nod and nod. It is a non-conversation, really.
One-way traffic.
Betrayal, what is now known as Netflix cheating, is when one party watches an episode without the other, despite a vow not to. And then pretends, just like pretending someone has not farted. Who me? How should I know what happens?
However, if the person has seen what I propose, their answer to me might resemble a "mmmokay", a dim retort dressed as appreciation. It didn’t float their boat, I can tell.
"But have you seen so and so?" they will counter.
"No." Immediately, I know this person watches D-grade shlock, like Orange is the New Black or The Blacklist. She is an escapist. No real courage.
There is much better stuff out there, if you know where to find it. I am a download slut, I confess. Cue forward, and series like The Sopranos, The Wire, Prison Break and Mad Men broke the mould. Binge-watching became real.
"Should we watch another one?" the ex-wife would ask.
"Hasn’t finished downloading," I’d answer.
And we were thus relegated to books and an early night.
On reflection, it was nice watching things as a couple, a kind of pact.
One suspects this leads to fights and disaster. Ours, however, was an amicable parting. She got the remote.
So where do you find this stuff? DStv seems to host a few average ding-dongs such as Homeland. I need a selection filter. After the demise of dearly loved Telly Addict Andrew Collins in The Guardian, it is now #WalterPresents, a UK Channel4 web-thingy that "curates" (surely the most odious word in use today) good TV from across the globe. Gone are the days when I only watched things in English. The French, the Italians, even the Icelanders (and there are only a few hundred thousand of them) are doing big things on the small box.
Will there ever be a great South African series, with all our production know-how and gazillion crime-saturated tales?
Our nefarious politics and hard-won hope?
I have heard rumours about something set in Cape Town.
But with Faith Muthambi in charge? Is the sky made of caramel popcorn?
I now watch alone because I might be on episode seven already, and you are just starting. So what’s the point? Besides, I don’t know you, and I’m single and a parent to three – so my TV is ballast for empty times.
Watching by myself is strangely edifying.
I can also choose what to watch, when and how.
But it is also a little sad. One wants to share this stuff, maybe that is why we want to talk about it.
• O’Connor is a theatre-maker and freelance writer
