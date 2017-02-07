Lizamore’s window on the local art landscape

The Lizamore Gallery’s anniversary show, 35 Years: a Lizamore Perspective, presents many works by artists who were — and are — part of renowned large art franchises the Goodman Gallery and Everard Read.

Kagiso Pat Mautloa, Robert Hodgins, Walter Oltmann, Penny Siopis, Brett Murray, Diane Victor, Wayne Barker, Sam Nhlengethwa and Colbert Mashile all feature.

Since opening in the early noughties, Teresa Lizamore’s gallery functioned as a platform for artists who had yet to gain a foothold in the industry. Victor, Mautloa, Barker and Karin Preller have all showed at Lizamore, which started in the curator and art buyer’s garage and home.

Having worked for more than two decades as a curator specialising in corporate collections for, among others, Sasol, RMB and Telkom, Lizamore also supported artists and galleries.

When assembling Sasol’s collection, her brief was to "support struggling artists", she recalls. "It was vital back then, given that there were so few galleries and not a lot of people bought art — it was viewed as an elitist indulgence."

Through her gallery, she has continued what she started at Sasol, although "struggling" is no longer the main criterion; exposing unrealised or unrecognised talent has been her driving ethos.

Her 35th anniversary exhibition is about reflecting on the successes of her career and, to some degree, her taste and outlook as a corporate curator, art collector (part of her personal collection is on display) and gallerist. Many in the industry have probably forgotten that she championed Mashile before he signed with Everard Read.