French director Pascale Lamche walked away victorious at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival‚ where she won the best director award for her film about political stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

In a statement released by Lamche, she dedicated the award to those "who know history was not made by great men."

Winnie‚ which made its world premiere at the festival in Utah‚ is said to give fans a side of Madikizela-Mandela’s life story that has not been told before.

"We are thrilled that the documentary has been recognised at one of the most important film festivals in the world. It’s particularly significant because the documentary uncovers an alternative narrative of Winnie Mandela to the mainstream media’s version‚" said co-producer of the film Steven Markovitz.

A short synopsis shared on the Sundance Film Festival’s website described the movie as a nail-biting story of how Winnie Mandela fought fiercely in the face of apartheid.

"While her husband served a life sentence‚ paradoxically kept safe and morally uncontaminated‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela rode the raw violence of apartheid‚ fighting on the front line and underground. This is the untold story of the mysterious forces that combined to take her down‚ labelling him a saint‚ her a sinner."

The documentary has been co-produced by Paris-based production company Pumpernickel Films‚ Amsterdam-based Submarine, Cape Town-based production company Big World Cinema and IV Films in Finland.

TMG Digital