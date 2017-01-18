Die Another Day without that cigarette

James Bond may have quit smoking 14 years ago, but he remains at high risk from the puffing habits of his many sexual partners, researchers warn.

Delving into the British spy’s on-screen smoking history, a team of public health researchers sought to highlight the tobacco hazards faced by the fictional action hero — and the real-life people he may have inspired. Although he gave up the habit, 007 continued putting himself at risk by cavorting with smokers, the duo wrote in the journal Tobacco Control.

This "would have meant high levels of secondhand smoke exposure for Bond, especially with postcoital smoking, even to the point where one partner used an ashtray positioned on his naked chest", they say.

The risk was slightly offset, added the researchers, "by the typically brief nature of his relationships", they add.

Though seemingly frivolous, the study does have a serious message about the behaviour-swaying power of film characters’ lifestyle choices.