Can Themba’s world takes centre stage

When veteran TV and stage actor Sello Maake ka-Ncube stumbled on a copy of The World of Can Themba as a student in the 1980s, he was soon engrossed in the book.

"I enjoyed the writing so much I ended up putting together a play about the pieces I read in the book. Can Themba’s narrative about life in general in SA, and the colourful lifestyle he and those from Sophiatown of the 1950s and 1960s lived was well documented in the book.

"The writing was as colourful as it was exceptionally tight and perceptive. His command of the English language was out of this world," he says.

"The fact is that Can Themba and his colleagues were actually the Models Cs of that time — well educated, well read and quite conscious of the human condition in SA then."

Ka-Ncube stars in The House of Truth, which opens the Market Theatre’s 2017 season — in which he portrays the solo character Themba, one of the most famous Drum writers of the 1950s. The bio-play was written by Siphiwo Mahala and is directed by Vanessa Cooke.

It premiered to rave reviews at the National Arts Festival last year and explores the circumstances that inspired some of Themba’s most intriguing works. It also covers some profound aspects of his life that are rarely written about.

Ka-Ncube says the sketch he wrote about Themba in the 1980s was showcased at the Market Theatre Laboratory.

"Market Theatre co-founder Barney Simon was so impressed by how I presented that sketch that when an opportunity came about a few months later to play the character of Can Themba in the play, The Suit, Barney picked me for the role.

"Since then, I have been fascinated by playing the role of Can Themba," he says.

"Initially, when Siphiwo sent me the script, there were five characters. When I read it, I immediately saw that for the play to make more sense, there was a need to change the script and have one character. That way, it was going to reflect the essence of who Can Themba was, and everything else he wanted to say about life."