Cape Town-born chanteuse is looking forward to the Big Apple

Cape Town born-and-bred chanteuse Melanie Scholtz has a voice to give nightingales envy. Not to mention, as is evident on her recent festive season whirl into town, truckloads of charm. Scholtz is now back in Prague where she’s been resident since 2015, finishing the recording of one of five albums with various ensembles. She’s also preparing for her move to New York in March, where she envisions remaining for at least five years: "I need to really focus on making a life there."

She is also focusing on her solo project, The Lone Looper, which features Scholtz on a TC-Helicon console for which she lays everything down vocally, including the bass line, all the harmonies and even a spot of beat boxing: "I really wanted to do something that was completely, organically just vocal, then add maybe some small instruments, such as music boxes, mbiras or kalimbas. This was just such a great departure, so different and very insular. It really is like being a DJ, but you’re making all the music as it happens."

The other albums she’s collaborating on involve much smaller ensembles than she’s traditionally worked with, in an effort to minimise overproduction and create intimacy, as she puts it. They include a tango album with an accordionist whom she recorded with while in Cape Town to headline the New Year’s Eve concert at Nederburg.

Scholtz, who is turning 38, grew up in Athlone and attended Wynberg Girls’ High School. She won the second time she entered the Old Mutual Jazz Encounters, in 2002; and in 2010 she was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist for jazz. Her father was a professional musician playing saxophone and guitar before he met her mother. His world of 20th-century jazz greats collided with her mother’s religious and classical bent — and a lot of Kiri Te Kanawa. Listening to the jazz singers as they improvised over chords was something Scholtz realised she could do too: "It just felt so creative and so spontaneous, and so like my personality".