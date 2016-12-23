What do Jacob Zuma‚ Mmusi Maimane‚ Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton all have in common?

They have all been portrayed in artistic nudes.

An American artists’ collective created a series of nude statues of Donald Trump‚ which drew curious onlookers in the US.

"These fleeting installations represent this fleeting nightmare and in the fall‚ it is our wish to look back and laugh at Donald Trump’s failed and delusional quest to obtain the presidency‚" Indecline‚ the artists behind the statues‚ said in a statement.

They proved less than prophetic however – Trump ended up winning the most electoral college votes and is now set to take the presidency.

Twenty-seven-year old artist Anthony Scioli responded to the Trump statue‚ by creating one of a hooved Hillary Clinton.

While the Trump statue in New York was greeted with giggles until it got taken down by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation‚ the Clinton statue received a much more passionate response.