Fair accents East African art

THE featured East African artist, Wangechi Mutu, has lived in New York for a few decades. She has regularly exhibited in the US, UK, Germany, and Italy. The JoburgArtFair is celebrating an artist already feted in the West, undermining its significance as a promoter of new African art.

"I worked closely with a network of partners and galleries on the ground who have a deep and intimate grasp of contemporary production in each of the participating countries," says Lucy MacGarry, the curator of the fair.

The regional focus does counter the kind of blanket "African" label that Artlogic first touted and has become so popular internationally with the 1:54 Contemporary Art Fair in London and New York, and the upcoming African Art Fair in Paris in October.

"I’m a little wary of this word ‘African’ as a descriptive prefix for an event — be it a festival, fair or function — because it propagates the ever-problematic lumping together of 54 distinct countries spread out over 30-million square kilometres," says Jim Chuchu, another member of the Nest.

The Nest’s participation was at the behest of the Goethe-Institut in Johannesburg.

A stand will be occupied by Addis Foto Fest of Addis Ababa, founded by Aida Muluneh.

Another featured artist, Serge Alain Nitegeka, presented by local gallery Stevenson, is Johannesburg-based and is well known to locals. Jackie Karuti and Ato Malinda have both shown work in SA before.

Despite the large immigrant populations settled in the country, South Africans tend to be ignorant about the events, art, and conditions on the continent. This culture has gradually been overturned in art circles, through exhibitions staged by !Kauru, such as Being and Becoming: Complexities of the African Identity, which showed at the Unisa Art Gallery, in Pretoria. It will also have a stand at the fair.

The Goethe-Institut’s African Futures festival held in Johannesburg in 2015 invited participants from across the continent. The Absa L’atelier Award now invites entries from across the continent with an Egyptian artist, Nourhan Refaat, taking the main prize.

THIS inclusivity is worth celebrating, although the need to draw attention to an artist’s origins (usually in parenthesis in invitations and promotional material) verges on the pathological. Should art and artists be geographically defined? Most galleries in SA remain white owned and the majority of artists featured are white, raising concerns that those with many black artists in their stables are cashing in.

"A different cost structure is indeed applied to organisations from across the various regions of the continent," MacGarry says.

"Galleries and art platforms from areas facing economic challenges cannot be excluded from the conversation. So we either source support through sponsorships for galleries to participate at no cost, or offer these spaces discounted rates."

Many local nonprofit art entities and public spaces are included in the 2016 fair, including the Artist Proof Studio, the Bag Factory, and the Market Photo Workshop. Senior artists such as Clive van den Berg and Penny Siopis will present new work at the fair.

Many artists on the solo featured stands are emerging artists, from the winner of the FNB Art Prize Nolan Oswald Dennis, to Grace Cross, represented by Smith Gallery, to Troy Makaza and Io Makandal, whose work will be in conversation courtesy of First Floor Gallery Harare and Kalashnikov Gallery.

• The FNB JoburgArtFair is at the Sandton Convention Centre Exhibition Hall 1, from September 9-11.