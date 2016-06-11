Up to 70 productions to be on offer at this year’s Cape Town Fringe

FRINGE festivals generally attract younger audiences, and anecdotal evidence is that SA’s newest, the Cape Town Fringe, is no different, says National Arts Festival (NAF) CEO Tony Lankester.

The NAF first branched out with the Cape Town festival in 2014, giving a new platform to "young and maverick" artists. Because tickets are generally cheaper than the R150-plus theatre goers most often have to fork out for an auditorium seat fringe festivals often attract a less financially fluid audience. The average Cape Town Fringe ticket is R60.

Another trick, the festival organisers have found, is to keep the area in which events are staged fairly small. "Fringe audiences are commonly students and young professionals," says Lankester. "They are attracted by lower ticket prices, also we found that having two to three shows a night at one venue makes it easier for them to attend. That’s the same the world over. Also, in SA they are more racially diverse (than general theatre audiences)."

The NAF is a big festival in a small city, says Lankester. The Cape Town Fringe is a small festival in a big city. The dynamics of both are different.

The NAF now has 2,500 productions on its programme, and then there are several "free shows" and also the events that take place on the Village Green — predominately a craft fair. That’s an enormous thing to wrangle, and being used to doing so might be why the Cape Town Fringe’s first year — 2014 — presented around 100 productions. That was whittled down to 60 last year, and Lankester says this year between 60 and 70 productions will be on offer.

Keeping venues, and the distance between them, small is another lesson. Capetonians like to "park once", says Lankester. This year the main venue is the Cape Town City Hall, although there will be others in the city centre, and in Langa on the Cape Flats. A fringe festival is a particular animal, characterised by small productions, most by "young, maverick artists", says Lankester. "We just create the stages."

Last year just over 20,000 Cape Town Fringe tickets were sold.

The world’s first fringe arts festival was created by indignant artists who, in 1947, felt left out of the first Edinburgh International Festival and created their own, on the fringe of the official one. The idea has grown. Lankester estimates there are approximately 300 fringe festivals worldwide, of which nine have joined forces to form the World Fringe Alliance, to which SA’s Grahamstown and Cape Town fringe festivals belong.

"It’s an amazing support network," says Lankester of the alliance. "If we have a problem with something, I just fire off an email and they come back to us." According to the alliance website, one of the member festivals is on " most months of the year", and last year they sold almost three-million tickets for over 1,000 venues. The member festivals are: the Adelaide Fringe, the Amsterdam Fringe Festival, the Brighton Fringe, The Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Perth’s Fringe World Festival, the Hollywood Fringe, SA’s National Arts Festival Fringe, the New York International Fringe Festival and the Prague Fringe Festival.

The alliance has also supplied "routes" for artists to perform across festivals, and for staff exchanges, says Lankester.

Cape Town-based magician Stuart Lightbody is one of these. He has performed at six of the nine alliance festivals, sometimes more than once. "It’s wonderful to share your art across cultures," says Lightbody, just back from the Czech Republic, where the Prague Fringe Festival ran from May 27 to June 4. "It’s nice to see South African arts transcending culture and language. It’s a pity we buy in to the idea that only things from overseas are good."

Lightbody is a South African National Magic Champion and has won two Standard Bank Silver Ovation Awards at the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, and won awards at the Perth, Adelaide and Prague festivals.

Lankester says the conviviality of the NAF is reproduced at the Cape Town Fringe through a Fringe Club. This is a venue at the centre of the Cape Town City Hall where people can congregate, "so you can see a show and then have a drink with the artists at the club. It’s a place to hang out during the evening or the day. There’s wifi. It’s a meeting point. The idea is that you can go (to the festival) alone and still have a conversation about the show."

Friday is the deadline for submissions for this year’s Cape Town Fringe. They will then be vetted by a panel and a programme will be made public after the end of the NAF, which starts on June 30 and closes on July 10. The Cape Town Fringe runs from September 22 to October 8. "We typically wait for one or two Grahamstown productions that did well, and add them to the Cape Town programme," says Lankester.

The NAF is "certainly one of the biggest" arts festivals in the world, he says, adding that he often has to "veer people away from calling it the second-or third-biggest — how would you measure that?" There are approximately 2,500 performances in "61 or 62" venues and last year 240,000 tickets were sold.

"Every year it’s like throwing a party, hanging up the balloons and hoping people come; and they do," says Lankester. Every year, he adds, there are shows that surprise. "You cannot identify (what is going to be) the big hit. That’s part of the excitement."

That said, Lankester says the NAF has jettisoned the usual "big traditional ballet" for Janni Younge’s The Firebird, a reworking of the original ballet, set to the original Stravinsky score and incorporating puppetry and traditional African and contemporary dance. Younge is former director of the Handspring Puppet Company, the Cape Town-based company most famous for the War Horse puppets.