A FILM about conflict within a poor community over proposed dune mining and a toll road cutting through their land will have its South African co-premiere at the Encounters International Documentary Film Festival in Cape Town in June and at the Durban International Film Festival in July.

For about a decade already‚ the controversial mine development has split opinion in the Amadiba area‚ in the heart of the Wild Coast‚ with some saying it will bring jobs and infrastructure to the area while others argue tourism will be less disruptive while also providing jobs. As recently as the beginning of this month‚ violent clashes were reported as the rift between mining factions widens.

The proposal for mining rights for titanium is being brought by the Australian-based Mineral Resource Commodities company while the South African National Roads Agency is proposing a toll road across the Pondoland coast.

The film‚ entitled "Shore Break"‚ was in competition at the recent International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA)‚ and was named the Best Feature Length Documentary at the 2015 International Environmental Film Festival in Paris.

Ms Nonhle Mbuthuma‚ a young local eco-tour guide‚ is a staunch supporter of her people and the endangered environment on which their livelihood and culture depends. She wants to develop eco-tourism in order to protect her community’s homes‚ farms‚ graves and traditional lifestyle.

Her cousin Mr Zamille "Madiba" Qunya‚ a local entrepreneur and self-proclaimed moderniser‚ is fully supportive of the proposed mining operations and highway construction. Tired of his community living in poverty‚ Madiba courts private capital and government officials.

Director Ryley Grunenwald said in a statement: "South Africa’s Wild Coast is my favourite place in the world — it has a rugged‚ mysterious beauty‚ and our family has been visiting there for years … I met Nonhle Mbuthuma‚ who is a leader in her community‚ on one of my trips there. When I found out her arch enemy in favour of the developments was her own cousin and that the South African Government had dethroned her environmentally conscious King Mpondombini Sigcau‚ it felt like something out of Shakespeare. I had to make a film about it".

"In the early stages of filming I was only aware of how the titanium mine and highway threatened whatever was in their pathway‚" Ms Grunenwald said. "However, spending time with Madiba definitely made me see things from a broader perspective. He pointed out things that I couldn’t deny: the Wild Coast’s dire need for more schools‚ hospitals and employment. He believed large-scale development is the only hope for change. On the other hand Nonhle wanted development that would last longer than the 25-year life span of the mine. She believed alternative development such as expansive eco-tourism could develop the area without their having to give up their land and livelihood. Throughout production I kept changing my mind as to who was more ‘right’ about the development of the Wild Coast. The complexity intrigued me and I wanted to allow the audience to see things from both sides."

The Shore Break showcases original music by local artist Ntombe Thongo‚ and sand animation by award-winning animator Justine Puren-Calverley.

The film will screen at Encounters International Documentary Film Festival in Cape Town during 4 to 14 June 2015 and at the Durban International Film Festival which takes place from July 16 to 26‚ 2015. It will also screen at the Sydney International Film Festival during June 2015.

The film’s funders include the South African government’s DTI Film Rebate Scheme‚ the Ford Foundation‚ National Film and Video Foundation‚ Knowledge Network‚ Heinrich Böll Foundation‚ Gauteng Film Commission‚ Worldview‚ Alter Cine Foundation‚ and the Hot Docs Blue Ice Film Fund.

RDM News Wire