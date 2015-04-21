Filming Avengers action sequence in Joburg gives city ‘priceless’ exposure

FILMING the Avengers: Age of Ultron on the streets of the Johannesburg city centre worked out very well for Africa’s economic hub — 300 South African crew were used in the 10-day shoot, three of whom were incorporated in the crew when filming moved on to South Korea, Disney said on Tuesday.

The film, which had a $250m estimated budget, premieres at Johannesburg’s Montecasino on Wednesday night. The world premiere was in Los Angeles on April 13, and the film releases in the US on May 1. According to Box Office Mojo 2012's The Avengers is the biggest superhero film to date, grossing $207,438,708 in its first week, and $623,357,910 in its "lifetime".

Apart from the skills transfer and the exposure SA’s skilled film crews gained from the 10-day filming that saw cars careen down Rissik Street as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr), whose alter ego is Iron Man, battled to calm his friend Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), the exposure SA and Johannesburg would get from the 10-minute sequence was "priceless", said Zama Mkosi, CEO of SA’s National Film & Video Foundation.







Senior vice-president and country manager for the Walt Disney Company Africa Christine Service said the scene — the movie’s first action sequence — was pivotal.

"It’s one of the most important action scenes. The Hulk has gone more crazy than usual. It’s quite an emotional scene as Iron Man tries to wrestle with, and talk to, his friend. It’s also the scene in which the ‘Hulkbuster’ suit makes its first outing."

The suit is the Stark character’s newest piece of technology. Stark is co-leader and benefactor of the Avengers, a self-described genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist who creates electromechanical suits of armour.

The film’s premise is that Stark’s attempt to bring back to life a dormant peace-keeping programme goes awry, putting the world’s greatest superheroes to an "ultimate test" in their bid to save the planet from the villain, Ultron (James Spader).

Ultron wants to eradicate humankind.

The start of the film brings the team — Iron Man, Hulk, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — to the coast of Africa to find Ultron and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen). The latter two have upset the Hulk.







"He’s completely out of control and he comes to the middle of the city almost by accident," said director Joss Whedon in a statement. "He’s just overwhelmed by noise, the lights and so many people. It’s not Super Hero Hulk; it’s a really scary version and as much as he’s fighting him, Iron Man is also making an effort to just get him out of the city and away from populated areas so that he can put him down long enough to get Bruce back."

So, Johannesburg — chosen for the "earthiness" of its architecture — is playing a coastal city, stealing a march on SA’s more popular movie production destination, coastal Cape Town.

"We looked all over Africa for this sequence and Johannesburg was clearly the place to be," said producer Jeremy Latcham in a statement. "It had the look and access to the streets we needed. It was really film-friendly. In the downtown streets we flew helicopters, crashed cars and exploded massive pyrotechnics. It’s really exciting. Nice to find governments that want filmmakers to come and show off their city and that’s what we have done and I think the people of Johannesburg are going to be thrilled to see their city well represented on the big screen."

Service said:"Whedon wanted something that was not overshot.

"In 2013 there was quite a big location search and Johannesburg was chosen for the earthiness of its architecture, but there is always the business behind the business of film making (and Johannesburg proved itself there)."

Service said the city provided the 300 crew, most of whom impressed some of Hollywood’s finest with their skills and professionalism, and 600 extras.

The 10-day shoot in February last year saw $4m used in the city. Some of the 300-strong crew have been placed in follow-up productions, said Gauteng Film Commission CEO Andile Mbeki.

"It’s a public secret that there is strong competition between Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town as filming destinations, but we emerged victorious," Mbeki said.

"It is most important that we make sure that the well-developed creative industry in Johannesburg does get international exposure. Film makers don’t have to bring all the equipment and personnel, we have some of the most sophisticated equipment and talent right here. Also, Gauteng guarantees the best weather."

Service said the actors and film crew had commented, after filming in downtown Johannesburg, that the experience had been a positive one. This was because of the logistical ease that came from co-operation from everyone involved — filming was not delayed — and also because of the "very welcoming environment and positive feel".

"The economic benefit to Joburg, also from a global marketing perspective, probably can’t be calculated," said Laura Vercueil, spokeswoman for the Joburg Tourism Company.

"Moviegoers will get to experience Johannesburg for 10 minutes and that is very powerful and very positive. It is important to leverage that for the city’s film industry, and also for tourism."

This is hardly the last in a burgeoning industry in superhero films, with the Avengers franchise set to continue in a two-part Infinity War series expected to release in 2019, and numerous other films in various stages of planning.

"Marvel has a portfolio of 8,000 characters, all with rich histories from their comic book roots," said Service.

Back in 2014, Ruffalo, who did not have to travel to Johannesburg for the scene because it was done via computer graphic imagery (better known as CGI), tweeted: "Sorry for the mess. I can keep a lid on it usually but when I blow it’s bad."