SOUTH African heavy metal enthusiasts had a different sort of Easter sermon this weekend‚ complete with ghoulish face paint‚ mosh pits and ear-splitting renditions from some of the world’s most revered metal bands.

Witchfest‚ held at Bassline in Newtown this weekend‚ marked the continent’s biggest metal festival ever.

The line-up for the festival was star-studded and included pirate metallers Alestorm‚ American stalwarts Cannibal Corpse and Greece’s Septic Flesh. Other international acts that clearly made a bloody impression on the country’s fans were Decapitated‚ Epica‚ Aborted‚ Carnifex‚ Hatebreed and Belphegor.

It would be rare to see all of these bands sharing the stage overseas‚ as they all play slightly different forms of heavy metal‚ some relying more on rhythm-driven crunch and others more on epic melodic themes.

The fest saw the return of two metal bands that had entertained SA in recent years.

Both Kataklysm and Italy’s Fleshgod Apocalypse were welcomed back with open arms. South African metal fans who got the chance to proudly don their favourite metal band shirts showed appreciation for their idols by head-banging‚ moshing and circle-pitting until they stood dazed and confused‚ in awe of the amazing opportunity they had landed.

Not only the fans gained from the arrival of the international bands as local acts were able to proudly boast that they performed on the same stage as those who inspired them to pick up the guitar or a pair of sticks for the first time.

Local acts included Bile of Man‚ The Drift‚ Boargazm‚ Bleeding Spawn‚ Octanium‚ Theatre Runs Red and Wildernessking.

The urban setting of the festival was well suited.

The industrial surroundings of the train lines in central Johannesburg and the tagged walls of Newtown housed a modern festival‚ hopefully one that can be taken from strength to strength.

Witchdoctor Productions‚ the company that organised the show‚ went from pillar to post for the festival’s venue and had to move it several times due to objections from religious groups.

Tickets were pricey‚ more than R1,000‚ but that is what happens when you listen to a genre of music that is so small in a country like SA.

But this was money well spent.

For the humble metalhead‚ this was on the same level as playing in an orchestra but also seeing the Berlin‚ New York and London Philharmonics all in one weekend.

Every night‚ people’s minds were blown away by the level of professionalism and showmanship of the international acts.

Being able to see three or four pristine performances every night was overwhelming‚ but no one was complaining about that.

This festival was heavy metal philanthropy.

