National pavilion for biennale still missing a curator

WITH about two months to go to the May 9 start of the Venice Biennale, one of the world’s premier art shows, SA’s national pavilion has no curator, and a list of artists to be shown has not been announced, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa’s spokesman has confirmed.

The Venice Biennale, which ends in November, is a chance for the government to showcase SA’s top artists to more than 300,000 visitors, some of them the world’s top curators, art directors, film producers and collectors.

SA’s attendance has for years been marked by controversy, difficulty and absence. The country was ostracised during apartheid, presented pavilions in 1993 and 1995 and was then absent until 2011, when controversy marred the appointment of Johannesburg art dealer Monna Mokoena as exhibition organiser and Thembinkosi Goniwe as curator.

"No curator has been appointed for the South African national pavilion at the 2015 Venice Biennale yet," said ministerial spokesman Sandile Memela on Wednesday. "The DAC (Department of Arts and Culture) has been grappling with the appropriate processes to appoint a curator for some time. In fact, we have yet to find a wholly successful model that is able to meet the stringent government procurement framework."

The government has a long-term lease on a centrally located venue at the biennale.

Mr Memela said while a call for curatorial proposals was made in September last year and the department had received submissions, "technical reasons" meant that the bid could not be awarded. A new process had been initiated through a closed tender to appoint a curator "to ensure the rapid identification of the curator", he said. The names of selected artists would only be known after that process ended on March 20.

"They are very hidebound by what the government says they can and can’t do (in the tender process)," said internationally recognised artist Sue Williamson, who is also founder of Art Throb, an arts news and criticism website. "In other countries it is handed on to an arts foundation to handle. It’s far too late now," she said.

In fact, the Department of Arts and Culture had tried to appoint an arts foundation — the National Arts Festival — under the closed tender process. However, National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester said on Thursday the committee had declined the invitation.

"We decided not to. We don’t think the exhibition we had in mind is feasible to execute in a month. We had a curator, Ernestine White, and a proposal that we absolutely believed in, but looking at the constricted timeline, it’s not feasible," Mr Lankester said.

The National Arts Festival’s proposal was first submitted under the open tender.

The National Arts Festival was appointed to curate the national pavilion in 2013, and appointed long-term festival employee Brenton Maart curator. The work of almost 20 artists was presented. Mr Maart was at the time quoted by the Mail & Guardian as saying a large number of artists was chosen on purpose because 2013 was in a sense SA’s return to the biennale.

Mr Lankester said the plan had been to show the work of seven artists this year, but planning and executing a show took time. "Just getting through Italian customs takes a week or two. I am not saying it can’t be done, but I will be interested to see what is presented. The logistics in Venice are difficult.... Apart from hanging work, you have to produce a catalogue. Last time we were told on February 20 that we had won the curatorship and we found that to be a very tight schedule."

This year the biennale, for the first time in its history since the first biennale in 1895, is curated by an African. Nigerian curator Okwui Enwezor, who is also an art critic, writer, poet and educator, specialising in art history, created the second and last Johannesburg Biennale in 1997. Mr Enwezor was ranked 24th in the ArtReview list of the 100 most powerful people of the art world in 2014. He lives in New York and Munich.

Whether SA’s national pavilion makes it to the Venice Biennale remains to be seen, but South African artists will not be entirely absent. Four South African artists, Marlene Dumas (who lives and works in the Netherlands), Kay Hassan, Joachim Schönfeldt and Mikhael Subotsky are on the list for the biennale’s main event, curated by Mr Enwezor, All the World’s Futures. Ms Williamson has been invited to participate in a side event.

Also, the Johannesburg pavilion, a self-funded unit separate from the national pavilion, is presenting 15 film works and 12 performance artists informally in the streets around the exhibition venues.