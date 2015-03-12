Ceramicist Andile Dyalvane wins 2014 ICON Award

CERAMICIST Andile Dyalvane has won the Southern Guild Foundation’s 2014 ICON Award for a sculptural piece that was on show at this year’s Guild Design Fair in Cape Town, the guild said on Thursday.

Mr Dyalvane was an inspiration to South Africans as a designer and also as an entrepreneur, said Southern Guild Foundation co-founder Trevyn McGowan. The government has highlighted entrepreneurship and small business as crucial to SA’s battle against an unemployment rate that hovers around 25%.

"Andile is a true inspiration to all South Africans, not just as a designer but as an entrepreneur. He is incredibly dedicated, ambitious and talented, yet he always has time for younger or less experienced designers and shares his knowledge humbly and supportively," she said.

Mr Dyalvane said it was "very exciting and surprising" to have won the award from the foundation, a non-profit organisation established to boost and improve the South African design industry. The R30,000 ICON Award is sponsored by specialist intellectual property law firm Adams & Adams and goes along with a legal consultation from the firm.

Adams & Adams senior partner Mariëtte du Plessis said many young designers were unsure of how to negotiate and assert their intellectual property rights with clients.

"This results in many of them losing out on royalties for repetitious and various applications of their designs".

Adams & Adams congratulated Mr Dyalvane on his win.

Mr Dyalvane and fellow creative director Zizipho Poswa founded Imiso Ceramics, which is located in the Old Biscuit Mill in Woodstock, Cape Town. The pieces are collected in SA and internationally.