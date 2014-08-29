What statues have to say about us

WHILE there are various forms of public art, the one we most readily identify with is sculpture. Done right, public sculpture can make both the social and physical landscape richer.

In 20 years of democracy much of our public sculpture has been defined by the need to reimagine South Africa’s political identity. The other option for public sculpture is a subtler incarnation that appeals to beauty and humour. These are not fixed rules and the best examples are often a mix of both. Public art can thus be a measure of the process by which South Africa is reconstructing itself ideologically.

Against his wishes, Nelson Mandela has become a symbol of the new South Africa. He is the subject of public sculptures from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Trafalgar Square, Washington DC and The Hague. Many of these portray Tata as an old man, smiling but worn from years of incarceration and a lifetime in politics.

A rare example that celebrates a younger Madiba is Shadow Boxer, by Marco Cianfanelli. Located between Chancellor House and the magistrate’s court in Johannesburg, the 6m sculpture is inspired by a photograph taken of Mandela in 1952 by Bob Gosani. The Johannesburg Development Agency won a Business Day Business and Arts South Africa (Basa) award in the arts and the environment category for sponsoring this piece.

Mandela was known for his boxing, and the sculpture captures his powerful pose. When he was at Chancellor House, practising as a young lawyer, Mandela must have passed this spot many times, so the sculpture’s placement is poignant, symbolising the battle that he was only then beginning.

William Kentridge has appealed to this quotidian sense with a piece that resembles the Shadow Boxer in style. Standing 11m high, his Firewalker, located near Park Station, is an engineering masterpiece that changes perspective as one heads into central Johannesburg. In collaboration with Gerard Marx, and working from an adaptation of a Kentridge drawing, the work morphs into the silhouette a woman carrying on her head a brazier used for cooking. Depicting a common activity on the sidewalks of Joburg, this work brings a different social awareness to its surroundings. It speaks of the contested urban terrain where vendors are part of the landscape. Apart from this reading, the piece shows how public sculpture in South Africa is moving from grand commemorative works to representations of daily reality.

A more daring sculpture — in its pop sensibility at least — is Brett Murray’s bronze titled Africa, in St George’s Mall in Cape Town. Winner of the 1998 public sculpture programme, the work is a replica of a traditional carved figure typical to Central and West Africa. Protruding from the surface, like fetish nails, are heads of Bart Simpson.

At the time, Murray explained that the work explored "hybrid and parallel cultures which are characteristic of contemporary life in South Africa".