JAZZ: SA feasts on new jazz

THE spring transition from jazz famine to feast in Johannesburg is less marked this year. There is now a viable performance circuit in the city, which has stimulated an influx of players, regular performances, and a refreshing number of new releases.

For the first time in years, I have local, rather than international, albums stacked up awaiting review space. This is cause for celebration.

One of those albums is bassist Mlungisi Gegana’s second outing as leader, I Am Who Am I (Sheer). It’s a decade since his debut, the Sama-winning One Step Forward (Gallo), and in that time he has grown considerably as both player and composer. I Am Who Am I features a tight, small group, including reedman McCoy Mrubata, horn player Feya Faku, pianist Vee Ferlito and drummer Kevin Gibson, with guest trumpet Lee Thompson. The eight tracks expose a lyrical composer’s voice: far more in the tradition of classic South African jazz, with its melodic central hooks and hard bop and free edges, than that first album, which also flirted with fusion and Afro-soul.

This album is far more harmonically adventurous, and offers much more space for bass solos and improvisation; on the melodic A City Where It All Began we hear Cape Town guitar style and mbaqanga bass lines melded by Gegana’s axe.

All the tracks offer a bass-playing leader space to explore, but Gegana’s album of the year-worthy melodies also invite horns to stretch out, and Faku in particular plays some soaring solos. As for Ferlito — perhaps still, but unfairly, better known as a stage arranger and accompanist — it is long overdue for him to feature this prominently. Where Gibson’s clever brush-and stick-work incites rhythmic adventurousness, Ferlito’s melodic warmth complements Gegana’s own.

With new albums ahead from bassist Lex Futshane, pianist Thandi Ntuli, trumpeter Marcus Wyatt’s Language 12, drummer Claude Cozens and more, this year promises to be expensive but immensely rewarding for the serious collector.

Gig guide

GEGANA presents music from I Am Who Am I as part of the Sophiatown Jazz Encounters series on Friday — phone Rinkie on 083-550-7130 for bookings and details — before moving to Cape Town where he plays The Crypt (thecryptjazz.com or 079-683-4658) on September 2, and Straight No Chaser (076-679-2697 or via email) on September 3.

For the rest, there is almost too much live music to list. At the Orbit in Braamfontein (theorbit.co.za 011-339-6645), tonight sees another step along The Road To Joy of Jazz, when pianist Nduduzo Makathini presents his Mother Tongue Project. On Friday, veteran reedman Barney Rachabane plays the same venue, and on Saturday WISER scholar and musician Neo Muyanga curates the first night of Revolting Music: his re-vision of the songs that spoke for South Africa’s freedom struggle.

In Pretoria on Friday, at the State Theatre, vocalist Lindiwe Maxolo concludes the August season of Jazz and African Music Nights. Gauteng also hosts its first two festivals of the Spring season this weekend. On Saturday at Moretele Park, the Tribute to the Heroes concert — featuring Johnny Clegg, Jonas Gwangwa and many more — opens its gates at 11am; tickets from Computicket. Clegg also appears at the free Jazz on the Lake event at Zoo Lake on Sunday from 11am, alongside Mbuso Khoza, The Soil, and guests from Zimbabwe, Cape Verde and India. In the evening, guitarist Steve Newman plays at the Lucky Bean restaurant in Melville (bookings: 011-482-5572).

Finally, in Durban, tonight sees the opening of the four-day Ntuzuma Music Festival (email); on Thursday, the opening of the KZN Music Imbizo (email), while on Friday jazz singer Natalie Rungan features at the Durban Playhouse’s South African Women’s Arts Festival (box office 031-369-9540/9596).