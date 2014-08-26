Poets’ caravan to idle at Spier salons

FOR a third year running poets from across the world will gather in South Africa next May for a few days of discussion and collaboration sponsored by Spier Wine Farm.

Although next year’s event will be less ambitious than its two predecessors, (last year and this), in May 2016 a full Dancing in Other Words get-together will again take place, says Dominique Botha, who, along with Georges Lory, helps South African poet Breyten Breytenbach curate the events.

"The inaugural Dancing took place in May 2013, and although the curators envisioned a biennale format, namely a festival every two years, the Spier Estate was so pleased with the response that they commissioned another festival for 2014," says Botha.

The Dancing in Other Words festival is one of several investments in the arts for which Spier Holdings last night won the Business Day Basa chairman's premier award. This award is given for a sustainable contribution to the arts over several years, says Business Arts South Africa (BASA).

Spier Holdings has been investing in the arts since 1996 and, along with the poetry festival, has also invested in the architectural arts since 2009, including through employment-based training in professional mosaic. Other contributions include Creative Block, through which emerging artists are asked to contribute a small canvas. These are displayed in various corporate settings, and also through the Infecting the City public arts festival that brings art performances to Cape Town every year.

Speaking about the poetry festival, Spier marketing director Annabel Schreuders, says: "Poetry gets the back seat…. all the time The idea was proposed by Breyten Breytenbach and it is a beautiful opportunity to explore the best, most beautiful poetry, to just hear the best from all over the world. When you hear it you get it quickly."

While a full Dancing in Other Words event comprises a week during which the invited poets travel together in a "caravan" and so have time and space to speak and collaborate, next year’s lower-key event will take the form of smaller, salon-like events, says Botha.

Breytenbach believes that travelling together unlocks energy and understanding that might otherwise remain dormant. This year the poets were taken through the winelands, past Victor Verster Prison in Paarl to the Swartland and to the Kersefontein guest farm at Hopefield on the Berg River on the West Coast.

This year's event was attended by several South African poets, including Mxolisi Nyezwa, Ingrid de Kok, Andrea Nomasebe Dondolo and Breytenbach himself, and wordmasters from other lands, such as Dakar-based Jabir and Diamil, members of rap group Vendredi Slam, Chad's Nimrod, China's Duo Duo, Ukrainian-American Ilya Kaminsky and Mexican Homero Aridjis. Musical direction is provided by Neo Muyanga and Marthinus Basson.

"Here you can see that there is no age in poetry," says Jabir in a promotional video. "There is no race in poetry, all you have is poetry, you know, and words. That’s why I like the concept, Dancing in Other Words."

Botha says the event draws visitors to the Spier estate, outside Stellenbosch, "and the association with writers and thinkers lends prestige to the brand, but ultimately the festival is a beautifully threaded sample of Spier’s commitment to enriching the tapestry of South African cultural life. It is unique, furthermore, because it brings a number of world-renowned poets to the country to merge their voices and dancing steps to those of South African voices."

"A huge component," says Breytenbach on the video, "of what we are involved with here is exactly the environment itself, the country … to get a sense, an understanding, of the complexity, the diversity, the texture, the depth and richness of this part of the world."

Schreuders says Spier has previously sponsored poetry events as part of its Infecting the City performing arts festival, which aims to provide provocative, site-specific performance works that engage a broad spectrum of people, including those who might not ordinarily choose to watch a performance.