Life / Arts & Entertainment

VIDEO: Young African artists connecting with buyers on the internet

22 August 2014 - 13:26 PM Zukiswa Zimela
None
None

THERE will always be a place for art galleries, but the internet is leveling the playing fields for young artists on the African continent, enabling them to connect with art collectors from around the world.

In this video we talk to Julie Taylor, a social anthropologist with a difference, who is using technology to bring art into the lives of ordinary people. For many young contemporary African artists this may be the first step towards getting international exposure and recognition.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Nonsensical price of Audi’s Q2 baffles
Life / Motoring
2.
Musk myth or Tesla truth?
Life / Motoring
3.
Cruzing into SA
Life / Motoring
4.
BMW’s M240i — the Mayweather of sporty drop tops
Life / Motoring

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.