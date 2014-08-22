VIDEO: Young African artists connecting with buyers on the internet
22 August 2014 - 13:26 PM
THERE will always be a place for art galleries, but the internet is leveling the playing fields for young artists on the African continent, enabling them to connect with art collectors from around the world.
In this video we talk to Julie Taylor, a social anthropologist with a difference, who is using technology to bring art into the lives of ordinary people. For many young contemporary African artists this may be the first step towards getting international exposure and recognition.
