CRUCIAL CD COLLECTION: Richard Buckner

SOMETIMES the really good stuff just takes a little longer to break through. When I met Richard Buckner in Austin, Texas, in 1998 he was on the road from somewhere far to somewhere further via one night at the legendary Cactus Café. Despite the fact that his critically acclaimed second album, Devotion + Doubt, had been released on a major label, and its successor would be too, his was the very epitome of the American songwriter lifestyle detailed in the film Troubadour Blues and described by Alejandro Escovedo as more miles than money.

Buckner’s debut, Bloomed, which had been released in 1994 on a small independent label that folded shortly afterwards, was impossible to find, even in Texas, the spiritual home at least of pretty much all songwriters following in the unavoidable footsteps of Townes van Zandt. Buckner himself couldn’t get hold of copies to sell.

That state of affairs was redressed a year or so later, and this year the album has been afforded the remastered and expanded double-disc treatment by Merge, one of independent America’s most consistently impressive record companies. In the world that Bloomed inhabits, that constitutes coming a long way.

There’s a popular bumper sticker down in the Lone Star State that proclaims, "I wasn’t born in Texas but I got here as fast as I could". So, when it was time to make his first album, Buckner headed for Lubbock in West Texas, the birthplace, as any rock n roller worth his salt will tell you, of Buddy Holly. But, in the somewhat more commercially attenuated world occupied by those Townes-inspired songwriters, it was probably more important that it was the place where Joe Ely, Butch Hancock and Jimmie Dale Gilmore became the Flatlanders, and the town that producer Lloyd Maines called home.

Buckner’s heartbroken hard-luck voice, haunting and haunted, languid yet at the same time intense, could hardly have been better suited to his emotionally exposed material, where even stories about other people and their lives — like Emma, a tragic Appalachian-styled ballad with droning overtones and incestuous undertones — are told from his own introspective and deeply personal point of view. The very words he uses seem to have been coined for him to sing. On Rainsquall, with its stinging lap steel and improbably elongated vowels, I count 10 separate notes in his use of the title word’s second syllable alone. The town of Surprise, Arizona, also suits Buckner’s melismatic drawl especially well. Now a fast-growing retirement haven but perhaps just an evocative name on a map when Buckner wrote about it, it gets the song, full of mystery and memory, that its name deserves.

IT’s the balance between mystery and detail, the familiar and the elusive, and the maturity to be poetic without pretence or apology, that makes the fact that Bloomed was a first release by a young songwriter so striking, and Maines’s production responds accordingly, leaving Buckner as sonically naked as the songs need him to be, but incorporating just enough well-placed decoration to break up the austerity.

Buckner has spoken of his love of the sound of sliding instruments and few understand those better than Maines, once the steelie in Joe Ely’s outrageously fine late-’70s band. In addition to that lap steel, he plays dobro and acoustic slide guitar as well as the gorgeous pedal steel that embellishes Buckner’s delicately picked acoustic guitar on the stripped-down Gauzy Dress in the Sun. In the song 22 a banjo tolls like a bell against a double-stopped mountain fiddle and there is restrained but telling ornamentation elsewhere from Ponty Bone’s accordion, once in that same Ely band, and from local bluegrass ace Joe Carr’s mandolin tremolo. There is also a lonesome plains harmonica from Hancock, who has more right than most to be considered the poet laureate of West Texas.

Although Bloomed is clearly in and of a troubadour tradition that inevitably calls to mind the likes of Van Zandt, Mickey Newbury and Guy Clark, Buckner, whose musical focus has undergone a few subtle subsequent shifts, was 20 years younger than Townes. So there are essential, and presumably determined and deliberate, differences. There’s much less blues, for a start, and, despite the instrumentation and the general prevalence of twang, little outright country — all of which helped it stand out, even if hardly anyone heard it at first.