JAZZ: Schneider to grace SA’s stages

SOUTH Africa is not as excited as it ought to be about the arrival of composer, arranger and bandleader Maria Schneider at the Standard Bank Jazz Festival in Grahamstown. Disgracefully, one of the festival’s sponsors, the SABC, billed her briefly in a radio announcement as a vocalist before correcting the error: a classic instance of the gendered blinkers that see women in jazz (despite Mary Lou Williams, Melba Liston and many, many more) only ever as singers with a male-led band.

Yet Dr Schneider is one of the more distinguished jazz figures to have graced the Grahamstown stage. She has 10 Grammy nominations and five awards (three for this year’s song-cycle recording Winter Morning Walks), as well as four Jazz Journalists Association Awards and wins in the Downbeat Critics’ poll for composition and arrangement and for her big-band over seven consecutive years. She is also an industry innovator, whose ArtistShare business model ensures creative autonomy, rights and revenue for artists. Under this model, Winter Morning Walks was the first Grammy-winning orchestral recording to be fan-funded; the 2004 Concert in the Garden was the first jazz album to win a Grammy based on internet sales alone.

Minnesota-born Schneider wrote her first song aged eight, for her piano teacher, and earned her master’s degree from the Eastman School of Music in 1985. She was almost immediately hired by Gil Evans as his copyist and assistant: a period recalled in her 1994 album Evanescence. "Gil really inspired me to find my own voice," she said. She founded the 18-piece Maria Schneider Orchestra in 1992 and has toured extensively ever since.

Schneider’s music is rhythmically and contrapuntally complex but, like Evans’s work, it never forgets to swing and be tuneful, so that fans of both experimental and mainstream jazz find something to please them. "(My music is) pretty simple in its message, but if you go inside of it, there’s a whole world there," she told website Newmusicbox. During her early classical composition studies, she found jazz, she reacted against a milieu where "(composition) had to be really complex and almost unreachable unless you wrote a paper to accompany it."

As a bandleader, she describes her role as providing "focus" for, rather than rule over, the ensemble.

Schneider plays Grahamstown on Saturday and Sunday.

...

OUTSIDE the festival, the live jazz scene is understandably depleted, although there are riches ahead again as musicians return during the coming weeks — including the launch of Kyle Shepherd’s new album as part of the Wits 969 Festival at the end of the month. Perhaps because of the focus on Grahamstown, Cape Town venue The Crypt is taking a two-week break.

However, the city centre’s other jazz spot, Straight No Chaser on Buitenkant Street, is running its usual full and varied programme, with experimental and straight-ahead jazz, recorded music, student bands and Sunday comedy spots. SNC was the pioneer of inner city jazz in Cape Town, and the shoebox venue rightly commands fierce loyalty.

Information and bookings are available on 076 679 2697 or via straightnochaserclub@gmail.com.

On Wednesday night the venue hosts trumpeter Mandla Mlangeni, who is rapidly establishing a reputation in the city and Johannesburg, with original music rooted in South African modern jazz and community traditions.

...

TRUMPETS rule in Johannesburg too on Wednesday night, with Braamfontein’s Orbit club (011 339 6645) presenting "Trumpet Jungle": a session featuring South African Marcus Wyatt and Norwegian Frank Brodahl.

For the rest of this week, strings dominate the Orbit: guitarist Billy Monama on Friday, bassist Herbie Tsoaeli on Saturday, and another bassist, Mlungisi Gegana, on Sunday.

The big event of the week, however, must be the star-studded benefit show for vocalist Bongani Masuku, longtime colleague of Johnny Clegg until his murder in Troyeville in mid-May. That takes place on Wednesday night at the Joburg Theatre, and the line-up includes Clegg, Sipho Hotstix Mabuse, Sibongile Khumalo, Ringo, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and many more artists across genres.

Tickets are available via 0861 670 670, from Computicket, or at the door.