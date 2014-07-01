ON THE STAGE: Two in the Bush

WHAT are two veteran actresses to do if they can’t find a job going for a dime, even though they’re a dab hand at musicals, comedy and drama and have several awards cluttering up their brag cabinets? It’s a no-brainer: they put on a musical sketch comedy show about — you got it — being two out-of-work veteran actresses.

Full marks go to Kate Normington, Jaci de Villiers and Greg Viljoen, who have taken the jobless actor’s lament and crafted it into a wickedly funny and fantastically entertaining stage show — TWO IN THE BUSH, showing at Sandton’s Auto and General Theatre on the Square until July 20.

Apart from the rather unfortunate name, which evokes a sleazy live sex show (a mistaken perception that may not actually do ticket sales any harm), this musical comedy is a laugh-out-loud roll in the hay with two of the country’s most accomplished actresses, Normington and Ilse Klink. Keyboard maestro Rowan Bakker is musical director; De Villiers directs.

Many think the acting profession is all about showbiz glamour, razzmatazz, parties … and soapie roles. Well, it’s not. Klink may have starred in Isidingo for more than five years, but the bulk of her work is probably rather mundane. Ditto Normington. The industry is brutal, even if you come armed with a blue-chip pedigree that includes awards for Nunsense, Bombshells, Hairspray and Mamma Mia! The sad reality is that roles for performers of "a certain age" are not thick on the ground.

That’s why jobbing theatre hacks may have to resort to children’s theatre to pay the bills — a noble pursuit, undoubtedly, but going from playing the Phantom or Eva Peron to Ugly Sister Number 2 could be seen as a comedown in certain circles.

And then there’s the staple diet of the overindebted, underresourced stage professional: corporate theatre, or closing your eyes, thinking of England and becoming the commercial face of Easyflow tampons.

Two in the Bush takes this scenario and mines a rich vein of comedy gold from it. Normington and Klink play avatars of themselves: two actresses scrabbling — and scrapping — for any crappy part that comes along, hoping to land that elusive "big break". We join them as they banter in the dressing room of Pinocchio, at auditions for The Swamp Thing and while attempting "Trellidor pole dancing" on SA’s Got Talent (yes, really).

The comedy sketches are littered with industry in-jokes and peppered with musical theatre vignettes, with audacious liberties taken with the lyrics. Awash with the bitchiness, competitiveness and camaraderie of this most wretched and glorious of professions, the show is over-the-top daft fun showcasing two top performers in fabulously fine fettle.

We all know Normington is a comedy genius, but Klink is the surprise package of the night. Given this gem of a script, she clearly feels confident enough to allow her personality, natural warmth and sense of humour a good airing. And let’s not forget: these two broads have killer pipes too.

Not all of the sketches hit the mark: one channelling Helen Zille and Patricia de Lille singing Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist seems forced and could be more cleverly reworked. Nonetheless, each of these birds is definitely worth two in the bush. No, not THAT bush.

IN THE week that the 40th edition of the National Arts Festival kicks off in Grahamstown, a much younger — but increasingly popular — local arts festival has unveiled its 2014 line-up. The 17TH CLOVER AARDKLOP NATIONAL ARTS FESTIVAL, taking place in Potchefstroom from October 7 to 11, will feature a bonanza of music, drama and art, predominantly in Afrikaans but with some English gems (such as Lionel Newton in Paul Slabolepszy’s classic The Return of Elvis du Pisanie and Ismail Mahomed’s Cheaper than Roses, with Lizz Meiring) tucked in for good measure.

Highlights are Marthinus Basson’s Joan of Arc drama Bloed en Rose, reuniting his Macbeth.slapeloos cast of Dawid Minnaar, Anna-Mart van der Merwe and Antoinette Kellerman and enlisting theatre whizzkid Nicola Hanekom.

The festival will include a translation of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull with Sandra Prinsloo. Plus, Janice Honeyman will direct Saartjie Botha’s adaptation of André P Brink’s novel Bidsprinkaan (Praying Mantis).